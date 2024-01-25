House Democrats Choose Julie Fahey as Speaker Nominee, Elect David Gomberg as New Assistant Majority Leader

Recently, the members of the Oregon House Democratic Caucus selected House Majority Leader Julie Fahey as their nominee for Speaker of the House, a position that will be filled by a vote of the full House chamber when Speaker Dan Rayfield ends his term as Speaker.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Rayfield shared a letter with legislators announcing his intention to remain Speaker through the February legislative session, and for the chamber to elect a new Speaker at the conclusion of the five-week session. Speaker Rayfield plans to continue representing House District 16 through the end of the current term.

“I’m deeply honored to have earned the Democratic caucus’s nomination for Speaker of the House. Right now, we’re 100 percent focused on ensuring that our February legislative session delivers real results on the issues Oregonians care most about,” says Rep. Fahey, who has served as House Democratic Leader since January 2022. “My commitment is to serve the people of Oregon with respect, common sense, and collaboration as we tackle the biggest issues we’re facing across this state.”

“Serving as Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives has been the honor of my life, and I want to leave this post in the same spirit that I have served: creating an effective and respectful environment, being clear and transparent in our work, and always putting the interests of Oregonians first,” says Speaker Rayfield. “I will leave the Speakership with a deep gratitude for having been entrusted with this responsibility, and excitement about what will come next for the People’s House.”

House Democrats also elected Rep. David Gomberg to serve as Assistant Majority Leader, following Rep. Maxine Dexter’s decision to step down from that role. Rep. Gomberg has represented Oregon’s Central Coast since 2013.

“Geographic diversity is critical when it comes to making decisions that impact our state, especially when it comes to issues like transportation, economic development, housing, infrastructure, and more,” says Rep. Gomberg. “I’m committed to bringing a unique perspective from rural Oregon to the House Democratic Leadership Team.”

The 35-day legislative session begins on February 5 and will be focused on addressing the urgent needs facing the state: Housing and homelessness, addiction and behavioral health and public safety.

