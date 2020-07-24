How does CBD interact with the human body?

The benefits of consuming CBD buds and CBD hemp flower can be attributed to their cannabinoid compounds and how they interact with the human body. There are certain proteins that exist on the surface of our cells called receptors. Most of the different immune cells in our bodies have receptors, such as T cells, stem cells, and B cells.

When you consume a CBD product, such as CBD Sour Space Candy, the CBD binds itself to these receptors. From there, the receptors act as signal transductors which allow the chemical compounds of CBD to bind to the cells. This causes an immune system response that modifies the physiological processes of the body.

One particular area of the body that gets modified is the central nervous system. Once the CBD connects with the cell receptors, it allows neurotransmitters to get sent between the neurons of the brain. The neurons receiving the neurotransmitters will react in a particular way. In the case of CBD, it will cause your central nervous system to relax the body and reduce chronic pain, stress and other uncomfortable feelings.

The Endocannabinoid System

The human body has a biological system called the endocannabinoid system. Its endocannabinoids are the neurotransmitters which bind themselves to the cannabinoid receptors of the central nervous system, especially the brain. The job of the endocannabinoid system is to regulate the processes and functions of the body. Some of the most notable functions are hunger, mood, memory, sleep, metabolism, immune response, and our ability to feel pleasure or pain.

For example, if you accidentally stubbed your toe on a rock, your endocannabinoid system would produce natural cannabinoids in the body to reduce the pain and bring homeostasis and balance to the physiological processes of the body. We all produce cannabinoids as a natural response when our health is threatened. This is made possible by the endocannabinoid system.

When you consume a CBD product, you are basically putting extra cannabinoids into your body. But the cannabinoids from the CBD product are not what attach themselves to the cannabinoid receptors. What happens is the CBD causes the endocannabinoid system to create more natural cannabinoids on its own. These natural cannabinoids are what attach themselves to the receptors so that you can enjoy the benefits of the outcome.

Another great thing about consuming CBD is that the cannabinoids stay in your body for a longer time. The CBD just continues to stimulate your endocannabinoid system, which causes you to continue feeling the positive health effects of them. The cannabinoids should stay in your system for a couple of hours before the effects finally wear off. Some people elect to consume more CBD after the effects wear off.

However, you should always follow the advice on the packaging. You shouldn’t overstimulate your endocannabinoid system every hour of the day because it might cause your endocannabinoid system to act abnormally after you stop taking CBD. If you take the CBD products in moderation, then the overstimulation of your endocannabinoid system won’t be a big deal if it happens once or twice per day.

Two Types of Cannabinoid Receptors

The endocannabinoid system actually has two types of cannabinoid receptors. They are labeled as CB1 for Type 1 Cannabinoid and CB2 for Type 2 Cannabinoid. The central nervous system is where you will find CB1 receptors. This system, of course, is comprised of the spinal cord and the brain.

As for CB2 receptors, they are found in the peripheral nervous system. It is the system that gives your brain the ability to communicate with the other systems of your body, such as the immune system and digestive system. You cannot have one type without the other because they both work together to create homeostasis in the body.

When you consume CBD products and stimulate your endocannabinoid system, the cannabinoids produced will attach themselves to CB1 receptors and CB2 receptors. That is why CBD gives you so many different benefits at once. It can reduce your anxiety, insomnia, nausea, stress and other negative systems at the same time.

Everyone has a different level of health. That is why people respond differently to CBD products and the different ways they are consumed. What you should do is experiment with various CBD products and find one that causes the best response in your body.