How the Online Gambling Industry Create New Employment Opportunities in India

Online Gambling Industry – Is It Bad?

Gambling first appeared in the distant past, long before CE even started. As humanity advanced, the means and ways to gamble also marched forward. In recent years one of the most popular ways to gamble is to use services provided by numerous bookmakers. There are many different companies that offer sports betting on cricket and online casinos to Indian people, and even though not every single one of them is worthy of trust, some of them can become a decent source of income. If you are lucky and knowledgeable enough, that is.

There are many different opinions about the online gambling industry, and that’s understandable, as many people lose themself in the addiction to thrill and ruin their lives with their own hands. However, there are many things in this world that can lead to bad results if misused. As a matter of fact, you can die by simply eating too much food. And just like food, the gambling industry can provide a lot of benefits to people who know how to use it properly.

In this article, we will look at how the rapidly growing Online Gambling industry in India can become a blessing to those who are not gamblers themselves. To be a little bit more precise, we will examine how this industry can become a new work field for many different specialists.

Customer Support Team

If you are familiar with bookmakers and online casinos, you know that almost none of them function without a Customer Support Team. It’s a vital part of the Online Gambling industry, as being unable to help customers will lead you to lose them.

Depending on the bookmaker, you can find a live chat, the most popular way to contact Customer Support, working 12 or 24 hours a day without any breaks. That doesn’t mean that bookmakers are forcing people to work without weekends, but that there are several shifts to this job. Some bookmakers might even accept people to do a part-time job.

However, you should keep in mind that, despite the fact that this job generally doesn’t require a specific set of skills, you will have to be patient, attentive, and polite at all times to do it. You will also usually have an advantage if you know more than one language as the clients are from various parts of the world.

Translators

If you know 2 or more languages you can also make use of the growing Online Gambling industry by simply offering bookmakers to translate their websites and mobile apps. Of course, it is not an easy job, but if you have a certificate that can prove your proficiency in a language, such a job might be a great way to earn money. There are a lot of different bookmakers that welcome players from India but don’t have any Indian languages available on the website. A good choice, in this case, will be choosing cricket betting exchanges that are very popular among Indian punters. Even though this might feel like a one-time job, considering the number of bookmakers that have appeared in recent years and have yet to perfect their services, you have a solid chance to get several of them to hire you.

If you have a doubt about the necessity of Indian languages on international websites, you can just compare the number of potential clients in India, that have a population of ~1.4 billion people, to the potential of, for example, Spanish, which has only 500 millions of speakers around the whole world. As you can see, the prospective profit that bookmakers can make is rather substantial.

Sport Analytics

If you want to become a sports analyst, one of the possible employers is a bookmaking company.

But who are sports analysts? A sports analyst is the person responsible for the process of creating and controlling a betting offer. His main task is to estimate the probability and place bets for a certain event. All odds that bookmakers provide their clients with are the result of calculations and analysis by a group of professionals.

If you are an expert when it comes to betting on cricket or any other sport, you know how important the odds are. Successful analysts often mention in interviews that it is a tedious and stressful job. Nevertheless, constant contact with widely known sports that they like gives them great pleasure, which eliminates the disadvantages of this job. Just imagine, that you can get handsomely paid for your deep knowledge of your favorite game!

It’s also nice to know that not all bookmakers care even if you lack corresponding education. If you think you have a deep understanding of currently popular sports or even a single sport, try getting a position as a sports analyst in a bookmaking company. You never know, it might lead to you having a job that you really love in the future.

Software Developers

Nowadays it’s impossible to have a successful online business without help from software developers. All apps, websites, games, and widgets are the result of many hours of their work. Even if there are a lot of different companies that need software developers, it’s always great to know that your current or future profession is needed in more fields than you knew of.

Don’t want to bet and play online casinos, but still want to earn money in this field? Without a doubt, that’s a great idea, as gambling was, is, and will be present in the life of humans. There are many things you can do as a software developer you can do for bookmakers. For example, the official websites of many bookmakers are quite outdated, and that’s a well-known fact for those who have done their research on the best bookmakers in India. If you have experience in the field of web development you will be very surprised at how many offers you can get by showing interest in the field of online gambling and sports betting.

Creation of Games

Another way you can join the world of online gambling is by becoming a member of the team of game providers. A lot of game developers in this industry have become incredibly popular among fans of online casinos. For example, you can aim to join one of the titans of the field, such as

Evolution Gaming;

Pragmatic Play;

BGaming;

Play’n Go;

Amatic, etc.

If you manage to do it, you will never face a lack of work, as the games of those developers are present in all online casinos of certain fame. For example, BGaming alone is cooperating with 700+ bookmakers and online casinos. Many developers also offer their employees to work from anywhere around the world, as long as they can do their job right.

Keep in mind, however, that if you want to become a member of the well-established team, you should have an appropriately impressive resume and level of experience. It doesn’t mean that there are no teams that will take in a junior developer, but the search will become a bit harder.

Development of Mobile Apps

As you might have experienced yourself, it is very nice when a company has a mobile app, that allows users to enjoy its services no matter where they are. The online gambling industry depends on mobile apps even more than others. Many reviews state that the lack of an official mobile app for the bookmaker is a serious flaw, which means that software developers that specialize in creating mobile apps are very needed in this field.

While developing mobile applications for bookmakers you can get a lot of useful experience that can lead you to even greater heights in your profession as you will be working with people from completely different parts of the world. It’s always nice to view things from a different perspective. Additionally, it should be taken into consideration that number of bookmakers and online casinos will only continue to grow, providing you with more room for growth.

Designers

The online gambling industry can become a dream workplace for digital designers as everything there needs a creative and charming look. Slot games, for example, will require a designer to create all types of symbols, special game effects, and animations. There are many things you can do in the industry as a designer as one of the main requirements for games in the online casino section is for them to be beautiful.

If you are more into a website or mobile app design you will still find a lot of opportunities to develop yourself in the Online Gambling industry for the reasons stated above. A quick search of available positions in famous bookmakers will give you a lot of tempting job offers that are waiting for the right candidates from India.

Cybersecurity

All bookmakers in one way or another store the personal information of their users, so they cannot afford to risk the security of their databases. There are cybersecurity specialists to protect the information, as well as to prevent third parties from interfering with game results.

A cybersecurity specialist protects IT systems from hacks and malware, and stops and prevents data theft and data leakage. Also, cybersecurity specialists are proactive: they calculate possible risks and vulnerabilities of the system and strengthen its protection. If you think that you will be successful in this field of work and can satisfy requirements of the employers, you can easily build a great carrier in Online Gambling Industry.

Dealers

For dexterous people, there is nothing better than being a dealer in poker or other table games. Even if you have no experience in this field, there are a lot of places that will be glad to teach and then employ you. Online Gambling, despite being online, still has live games that are conducted by skilled dealers.

There are many live games that are more popular in India than in other places in the world like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, which means that you know more about the game and its rules. It might even become a deciding point when an employer chooses a person to start their work as a professional dealer.

Conclusion

There are many different opinions about the Online Gambling Industry, but no one can deny that it is useful when it comes to creating new jobs. Despite the fact that in this article we have talked about as many as 9 professions that can start a career in Online Gambling, the real number of jobs that are created thanks to this industry is almost impossible to calculate until you find yourself in it.

Also, keep in mind that in this article we have not mentioned professions such as marketer, manager, accountant, lawyer, promoter, etc, as it is not difficult to guess that any business will need such people to some extent. However, the demand for these professions in the Online Gambling industry might be not as high as for those we have mentioned.

FAQ

What are the most popular bookmakers in India?

There are many different bookmakers that have worked hard to receive the respect and trust of Indian punters. Currently, the top 5 bookmakers in India are 10Cric, Parimatch India, Megapari, 22Bet, Megabet, and BetWay.

Is it possible to become a translator in Online Gambling Industry without a degree?

Yes, you can become a translator without a degree. At a minimum, professional language translators have a high school diploma. Typically, employers don’t require a formal degree in the language or languages you desire to translate, though some employers might want you to have an internationally recognized certificate, that proves your proficiency.

Do I need to know English to work in the Online Gambling Industry?

We can’t say it is a must, as there are bookmakers that offer their services only to Indian users. However, if you know English it is usually much easier to find a job in the Online Gambling Industry especially if you want to work for an international company.