How to Keep Recruitment Safe

In an age where personal details and information can be used for cybercrime or e-fraud, it has become quite concerning regarding the number of applications and registrations one must do when looking to secure a job. Recruitment and the job search is a process that we are all part of at some point, especially if we decide on a career change. It is this universal need and the vast number of people that are engaged in a job search at any given time that has made this a modern function that has been known to provide cyber criminals with a wealth of desperate job seekers to de-fraud. This article will detail how you can make recruitment safer.

Only Provide What the Recruiter Asks For

In a world where everything is completed online, there is the ability to provide more than is required. Don’t. You should only provide the information and details as requested by the recruiter, and there is no need to add social media details that haven’t been requested, or a private phone number, unless they have been specifically requested. Furthermore, as most resumes will be filtered using AI, ensure that they speak directly to the job being applied for. There are several resume samples that will show you what type of information you can be comfortable sharing with the recruiter or company.

Use Recommended and Reviewed Sites or Recruitment Firms

The recruitment sector has boomed in recent times and, as with any other growing sector, this has seen a proliferation of recruitment firms that promise the world and yet they provide very little in the way of career advancement. Only give your personal and demographic details to recruiters that are known or recommended and whom you have been able to research and review. This is of utmost importance as, if not, you may be sharing your private and personal details with the wrong people.

Be Clear as to Any Recruitment Charges from the Outset

Before you sign anything or agree to use a specific recruitment agency or staffing form, you need to ensure that you know exactly what the costs will be and what they cover. No one wants to go through the recruitment process only to find that there are commissions to be paid once you start the new job. Also, don’t pay any upfront fees for services you haven’t received.

Lastly, you will need to ensure that all your passwords for the various profiles that you may set up are as strong as possible and that you are not making any private and personal information, such as your address and telephone number, available on public sites.

The recruitment process has become a lot more intricate and somewhat complicated. All your social media is connected and may be accessed if you are not specific and careful as to the sites you sign up to and the ‘help’ that you accept. The advice in this article should show exactly why and how you should be trying to stay as safe as you can, in what is now a fully online and virtual process.