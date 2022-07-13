How To Make The Most Out Of An MSP Partnership

Partnering with a managed services provider (MSP) is a great way for small to mid-sized businesses to get full-spectrum IT expertise without establishing a full IT department from scratch.

That said, just because you outsourced an MSP doesn’t mean you’re getting the most out of their services. In this article, we’re sharing tips on effectively utilizing the services your MSP partner offers.

Choose The Right Services From The Right MSP

To get the most out of your MSP partnership, you first need to get it right from the start–when choosing an MSP and the services you need.

The right services are those that you need to address current IT issues in your business–whether it’s helping with your security, network, or cloud support. When you know what you need, you need to look for a provider that offers them. Most importantly, you want to choose a provider with the experience and skills to deliver these services effectively.

Make MSP A Part Of Your Team

Depending on your business size, you probably have a small IT department. When you decide to use an MSP, you’re essentially providing your IT department with the opportunity to adopt more strategic tasks.

Unfortunately, some businesses only think of MSPs as a provider. Always remember that your MSP is a partner and not just any other third-party vendor. You should think of them as a part of your IT team and allow them to see the true conditions on the ground.

The more your MSP partner knows about your business, the better they can tailor their services to your business needs and goals. While you shouldn’t give them all the details, if you provide your MSP with the right information about your business IT strategies and issues, they’ll be able to provide you with better support and services to help meet your long-term goals.

In addition, you should also provide useful feedback and insight into the value of your MSP partnership. Treating your MSP like any internal component of your business can help them get a better grasp of serving your company better.

Set Clear Expectations And Roles

Knowing what you should expect of an MSP partnership can help ensure its success. This is where a clear service level agreement (SLA) comes into play.

Writing an effective SLA is about knowing your IT team’s weaknesses and strengths and mapping them alongside the MSP’s weaknesses and strengths. In addition, it’s also important to have a specific reporting structure to avoid redundant job functions and requests that may lead to a drop in productivity and performance.

By knowing who will perform what tasks or roles, everyone can effectively contribute to your company’s growth and help maximize your MSP partnership while keeping your in-house team functional.

Embrace Change

If you’re thinking of hiring an MSP provider, your business needs to be open to change. Change is an inevitable part of any business process, especially if you’re outsourcing to another company.

Your MSP partner will be managing your systems and applications, looking for areas that need improvement, patching up security issues, minimizing downtime, and so much more. If you have an in-house team, they’ll have to work with your MSP provider and adapt to their methods and vice versa. To keep up, your business needs to transform or change towards growth.

This may seem daunting; however, the right MSP can help support and guide you through all this.

Conduct Regular Review

Conducting a regular assessment of your MSP partnership can help in maintaining a good relationship. Even if you don’t do that, the best MSPs will always make an effort to do this regularly via monthly video calls or in-person meetings.

Regular check-ins can allow both companies to review what’s working and what’s not, address partnership frictions (if any), plans for the future, and more. This helps ensure that both parties are happy and satisfied with the professional relationship as possible.

Take Away

The role of MSPs is to enable and improve the work experience of your employees via technology so that they can offer outstanding service to your customers as consistently and easily as possible.

That said, whether you’re ready to take your business’s IT functions to the next level with the help of a reliable MSP or have already established a partnership with one, make sure to follow the above tips to help you get the most out of the professional relationship.