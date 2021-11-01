How to Protect Your Business From Personal Injury Claims

It’s the worst feeling in the world when one of your customers is injured on your property. Your mind races to figure out what went wrong and how you’ll fix it. What you don’t need at this point is a personal injury claim that threatens to bankrupt your business. Here are seven ways that can help protect yourself from these kinds of claims!

Ensure a Safe Environment

This would happen by providing safety equipment and training. Ensure they know how to handle an emergency, what steps should be taken if one occurs, and where the first aid kit is located. You may even want to consider putting together a crisis management plan for handling injury claims before they occur.

Invest in Security Cameras at Key Points

This will help you monitor whether people are coming onto your property without permission or not following safety protocols. It’s also helpful to have security cameras because you can review the evidence needed by police officers investigating the crime scene after an accident happens at work.

Create an Accident Prevention Plan

You might want to hire a safety consultant that can help you with this. In an accident, make sure that all workers are trained on proper first aid techniques. Be sure to have a designated area for washing and sterilizing any equipment used in the accident.

Make sure that you are Following all State Regulations

Failing to report an incident can be viewed as intentional or reckless, which will result in heavy fines if found guilty of violating OSHA safety standards. Having proper insurance coverage is also important! Businesses need proper insurance and General Liability insurance to protect them in a personal injury claim.

Make sure you have the Appropriate Insurance Coverage

Some of the types of insurance you may want to consider are property damage protection against physical damages caused by accidents within the workplace, general liability coverages for bodily injury claims made by customers who slip/fall on your business premises due to negligence; employee benefits plans in case something happens while they’re at work. The costs vary depending on how many employees you have, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

Keep Records Related to the Injury Claim

This will help support the validity of your claim if it ever goes to court. You should also keep documentation that verifies how much time they missed because of this injury, as well as any additional expenses you incurred due to their absence from work.

Show Proof of Training and Education

This can help prove that you took all necessary precautions to keep your customers safe. If an injury occurs, make sure you can show evidence of all your employees’ training. When each employee is trained and knowledgeable, you can show that your company is proactive about safety. Have your employees keep a copy of their training records as well.

Ensure you have Liability Insurance in Place

If someone is injured while visiting or working at your business premises due to negligence, they can sue you for causing bodily harm, which may lead to financial ruin! Having proper protection is important, so make sure it’s included in your business policy. Many companies offer employee benefits plans should something happen while employees are at work. The costs vary depending on how many employees you have but having this plan would provide some peace of mind knowing that there’s coverage available just in case.