How to register a company in the Netherlands

Registering a company in the Netherlands is a straightforward process. If you are looking to register your business, but aren’t sure where to start, then this article will guide you through the registration process step by step.

How to register your company

To register your company in the Netherlands , you will need to complete the following steps:

Choose a business name – Your company’s name must be unique and cannot contain any restricted words or phrases. Register your company with the Chamber of Commerce – You can do this online or by completing a paper form. Obtain a VAT number – You can apply for a VAT number online. Open a bank account – You will need to provide your company’s Dutch Chamber of Commerce number (KvK) when opening a bank account. Register for Dutch tax – You can do this online or by completing a paper form.

The benefits of registering a company in the Netherlands

There are a number of benefits to registering your company in the Netherlands. Some of these benefits include:

Tax benefits – The Netherlands offers a number of tax benefits for businesses, including a reduced corporate tax rate and exemption from dividend withholding tax. Ease of doing business – The Netherlands ranks highly in global indices for ease of doing business, making it an attractive location for businesses to operate. Access to EU markets – As a member state of the European Union, the Netherlands offers businesses access to a market of over 500 million people.