How To Stay Healthy While Working from Home

While some people are returning to an in-office setting for work, others will remain home permanently. For many entrepreneurs, continuing to work from home is a decision that comes easily.

There are plenty of benefits to working from home, but one of the prevailing challenges is staying healthy, both mentally and physically. Here are some practical tips to help you stay healthy while working from home, whether it’s a temporary situation, permanent, or something in between.

Monitor the Air Quality

Maintaining good air quality is important whether you have a home office or work in a building with others. Common signs of poor air quality include frequent illness, dry cough, sneezing, allergy symptoms, dry skin, and general signs of fatigue and unwellness. Investing in an indoor air quality system can help reduce these issues and even help combat germs, reducing their presence in your home (source: jakservices.com/indoor-air-quality-services/ ).

For localized air quality improvements, you can also add a humidifier and a few low-maintenance indoor plants. Adding plants to your decor can reduce stress, boost your mood, increase creativity, and contribute to better air quality.

Create a Morning Commute

For many people, the morning commute to an office was a great transition into the day. This period was your chance to listen to music or a podcast, drink coffee, and spend some time enjoying the journey. Now, the morning commute is a quick trip down the hall.

Adding a faux morning commute to your workday schedule can help prevent burnout while protecting your mental health. Consider the aspects of your morning commute that you enjoyed before working from home. Then, recreate it at home to help you transition into your day. Rather than jumping straight into work, try listening to a podcast and enjoying your coffee outside before you start your day. If your commute was social time, connect with a friend during this period.

Mind Your Posture

One of the most exciting prospects of working from home is that you can sit anywhere. Going through emails while watching Netflix on the couch? Check. Taking your laptop to the park on a sunny day? Check. It’s all good until you realize that you aren’t 10 years old anymore and start to experience tension headaches and low back pain.

Set a goal to mind your posture when you’re working. Sit in a real chair, keep your shoulders back, and place your laptop on an elevated surface to avoid looking down.

Set Healthy Boundaries

Creating a schedule and learning to say “no” is vital for success when working from home. Choose a designated time to log off and stop checking emails, then stick to it. Put your laptop in a separate room and turn off push notifications on mobile devices. You can even put a time restriction in place for app use to prevent mindless checking.

Setting healthy boundaries also means protecting your time. Work to get family members on the same page, so they understand your work schedule. Make time for lunch and exercise, using skills like time-blocking to keep you on track.

Schedule a Weekly Clean-Up

Finish your week with a scheduled tidying of your workspace. This transition period has both physical and mental health benefits. Tidying up papers on your desk and wiping everything down with a disinfectant wipe will help improve air quality by reducing germs and allergens. Mentally, the clean space will help you disconnect from work and set you up for success on Monday.

Plan Your Meals

Another benefit of working from home is that you’re less likely to eat take-out. If you forget to pack a lunch, you can just head to the kitchen and grab something. However, you also have access to your entire inventory of groceries.

Ensure you’re getting the nutrients you need by planning meals in advance. Make a little extra at dinner every night and pack away the excess for lunch the next day. You can also try a more structured meal prep on the weekends.

With these simple tips, you can stay healthy and happy while working from home.