Howard Friedman Awarded COAR Good Neighbor Award

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Howard Friedman was recently awarded the March 2023 Central Oregon Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award for his work with Bethlehem Inn in Bend. The Good Neighbor Award recognizes those who have demonstrated an exemplary dedication to their neighborhood and the community through volunteerism and service. COAR donated $500 to Bethlehem Inn, and Friedman and COAR’s president Brent Landeis each donated an additional $100 to the charity.

Friedman’s involvement with Bethlehem Inn began in 2006 when he began serving occasional meals to the residents, which he continues to do today. He has since served on the Board of Directors from 2016-2022 and was president from 2019-2020, logging over 1,600 volunteer hours since 2016.

“The Bethlehem Inn is a wonderful organization, with so many dedicated staff and volunteers contributing to help our less fortunate unhoused population in Central Oregon,” Friedman said. “It has been a pleasure to work with our neighbors in need and meet many who ultimately benefit from Bethlehem Inn’s team of professionals whose goal is to assist with housing, healthcare, education, and so many other needed facets of living. I am honored to be the Good Neighbor recipient.”

As a commercial real estate broker, Friedman assisted in the acquisition of their Bend and Redmond locations. In 2021, Bethlehem Inn acquired a Redmond hotel under Project Turnkey. Friedman was instrumental in negotiations and donated his entire commission upon closing.

Friedman was the Oregon Association of Realtors (OAR) Good Neighbor Award runner-up in 2021. He won the Compass Cares Award at Compass Commercial in 2018 and 2019 for the most volunteer hours served company-wide, and in June 2021, Howard was given the Pay it Forward Award by Mid-Oregon Credit Union and KTVZ News Channel 21.

In addition to his work with Bethlehem Inn, Friedman has also served on the Board of Directors for MBSEF (Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation) and has worked with and donated to many other charities, including Bend/Redmond Habitat for Humanity, The Environmental Center, OSU DEI campaign, the Pierce Foundation, and the Giving Plate in Bend, which he and his wife help by picking up and delivering food.

