Human Resource Certification Prep Course

HR Certification Preparation: SHRM CP & SCP Exam Prep

Demonstrate your value as a Human Resource Professional through certification by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) as a Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) or a Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). This course prepares you for the SHRM certification exams, recognized as one of the global standards in certification for the HR professional. SHRM member fee and non-member fee options. This course is for experienced HR professionals (not an entry to the HR profession).

Instructor: Erika McCalpine
October 9 through December 11
(Mondays: 6-7:30pm; Wednesdays: 5:30-7:30pm)
$1290 SHRM member
$1600 Non-SHRM member
Online Zoom
cocc.edu

