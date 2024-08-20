Human Resource Certification Prep Course

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Demonstrate your value as a Human Resource Professional through certification by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) as a Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) or a Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). This course prepares you for the SHRM certification exams, recognized as one of the global standards in certification for the HR professional. SHRM member fee and non-member fee options. This course is for experienced HR professionals (not an entry to the HR profession).

Instructor: Erika McCalpine

October 9 through December 11

(Mondays: 6-7:30pm; Wednesdays: 5:30-7:30pm)

$1290 SHRM member

$1600 Non-SHRM member

Online Zoom

