The Humane Society of Central Oregon is seeking to fill two board positions.



These two seats will also serve on the Board Recruitment and Succession Committee. If you like to meet people, find out their passions and what motivates them to serve, we would love to hear from you.



To learn more, contact Sabrina Slusser, executive director, at sabrina@hsco.org or at 541-382-3537.

hsco.org