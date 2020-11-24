Hydro Flask Focuses Gift of Go Holiday Campaign on Providing Experiences & Giving Back

(Photo | Courtesy of Hydro Flask)

Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, is excited to announce the return of its Gift of Go Holiday Campaign inspiring shoppers to connect with loved ones by gifting experiences that uplift and fuel happier, healthier lives outdoors.



“Now more than ever, people view the outdoors as a healthy escape and a place where they can experience a boost in mental and physical wellness,” said Phyllis Grove, Hydro Flask vice president of marketing. “Our Gift of Go holiday campaign is about sharing gifts that enable us to unplug, get outside and experience the positive benefits that nature can provide so that we can be our best selves no matter the climate around us



“Staying hydrated is an easy-yet-important step in maintaining daily health and wellness,” said Grove. “The gift of a Hydro Flask makes it easier for loved ones to stay healthier during a time when this is top of mind.



Hydro Flask will launch the Gift of Go Holiday Campaign on its website (hydroflask.com/gift-of-go) and will highlight new experiences through December across the site and the brand’s social media channels. Highlights include:



Giving Tuesday — In the spirit of the giving season, Hydro Flask will host a social media giveaway contributing up to $10,000 through its giving program, Parks For All, to Latino Outdoors, a nonprofit organization connecting thousands from historically underrepresented communities to parks and public lands. In a joint partnership with Latino Outdoors, Hydro Flask will launch the Instagram giveaway on Black Friday, November 27, and feature a series of posts that encourage followers to #OptOutside in a safe, socially distanced manner. The giveaway will showcase the inspiring work of Latino Outdoors in eliminating barriers to outdoor recreation for underserved populations. Followers may enter to win a prize package with each comment counting as a $1 donation up to $10,000 that will be awarded to Latino Outdoors on Giving Tuesday, December 1.

Gifts That Take Them Places — Hydro Flask’s online holiday shopping experience is designed to take the stress out of gifting with positive outdoor experiences that promote healthier, happier lives. Consumers can navigate the interactive Gift of Go guide to discover sidekicks for their favorite adventurer — from the Winter Wanderer, Bold Biker, Happy Hiker, Lake Lover or Park Picnicker to the Workout Warrior or Urban Explorer. Gifts of Go range from the Coffee Flex Sip and newly released Insulated Food Jars to wine, beer and hydration essentials. Shoppers can purchase gifts by visiting HydroFlask.com .

Gift of Go Holiday Sale — Beginning on November 26, Hydro Flask will launch its annual Gift of Go holiday sale offering 25 percent off select gifts sitewide on HydroFlask.com .

Consumers should shop early for the best selection and to help ensure purchases will arrive in time for holiday gifting. The sale excludes the My Hydro personalization program.

Limited Edition Winter Wanderland Collection — From backyard stargazing to campfires beneath a big winter sky, take a bit of the season with you wherever you roam with the Limited Edition Winter Wanderland Collection. This new seasonal release features the 22-ounce Tumbler and 10-ounce Rocks in three new colors: Nightfall, Starlight and Wintergreen. Each delivers Hydro Flask’s signature performance with TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation and durable, pro-grade stainless steel construction — helping to ensure your favorite seasonal beverages stay frosty cold or piping hot for hours. A colorful, insulated press-in lid offers on-the-go sipping, while the slim profile is an easy fit for any car cup holder. Plus, Hydro Flask’s unique Color Last powder coat is sweat-free and dishwasher safe for even more convenience. Available for a limited time while supplies last, exclusively at HydroFlask.com .

The Winter Wanderland 10 oz Rocks and 22 oz Tumblers MSRP are available for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $34.95.

hydroflask.com • helenoftroy.com