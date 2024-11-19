I Like Pie Run & Grateful Gatherings

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Pace Yourself for Pie

Cascade Lakes Relay’s I Like Pie Run is back for Bend’s Thanksgiving morning tradition filled with friends, family, and plenty of pie!

This fun run supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, with every participant earning a slice of breakfast pie and a cozy I Like Pie beanie.

Start any time between 7:30am and 9:30am, and choose your route: 1.5 miles or 5K. It’s the tastiest trot towards the holiday.

Grateful Gatherings

This Thanksgiving enjoy a cozy dine-in experience and let Greg’s Grill handle the cooking so you can savor the moments that matter most!

Greg’s is also partnering with Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, offering a chance to share the holiday spirit by purchasing a meal for a veteran in need.

Sleigh What?!

Santa’s arrival is brings all the holiday magic and a serious

“sleigh what?!” moment to the Old Mill District. With AirLink Critical Care Transport and Deschutes County Search and Rescue helping him make an unforgettable entrance, Santa is flying in by helicopter to the West Event Lawn by the river across the flag bridge on Friday, November 29, at 10am.

I Know Him!

SantaLand is back from November 29 to December 23, with Santa ready to make your holiday magical. Stop by for festive photos, letters to the North Pole, and unique local treasures.

Santa will be there November 29 to December 1, December 6-8, December 13-15, and December 20-23, from 11am to 5pm, on the second level above Lush Cosmetics.

Mural with a Sweet Scoop

Ben & Jerry’s unveiled a mural as delightful as Central Oregon itself. Featuring mountains, rivers, and Woody paddling by the smokestacks.

It’s a true tribute to the Old Mill District. Stop in to admire the art and grab some limited-edition Dough Chunks like Chocolate Chip and Half Baked.

