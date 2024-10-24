Ice Season Opens at The Pavilion

The season changed quickly, and Bend Park and Recreation District’s ice season at The Pavilion began today, October 23.

The 2024-25 ice season is expected to run through early April, weather permitting. The Pavilion will be open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, including daily public open skate opportunities and the return of adult and youth hockey leagues and curling.

Weekly schedules are available here. All public skate sessions are drop-in no reservation needed and include rental skates if needed. Skaters are encouraged to bring their helmet or borrow one at The Pavilion.

The Pavilion team worked hard behind the scenes and during the overnight hours into the mornings for the past week to build and prepare the ice sheet for activities. The first ice sessions in 2024 arrived a few days ahead of last year’s opening, which is welcomed by staff and patrons.

“The arrival of the ice sheet is welcomed by our staff as well as the community and we’re pleased that the weather changed just in time to assist with the ice building,” said Clare Gordon, The Pavilion manager. “We are excited for a full season of registration programs, drop-in sessions and special events starting immediately.”

Halloween Skate is scheduled for October 31 from 1-4pm, which is also a no-school day for elementary school students in Bend-La Pine Schools. Costumes are welcome but are not required. The $7 per person fee includes rental skates.

Discount passes are now available for The Pavilion for season pass or multi-visit passes. A season pass offers quick check-ins and is valid for all public skate sessions, from season’s opening until the season’s end in April. Ice Season Passes purchased through October 31 save 10% from regular prices.

The Pavilion offers skate sharpening for $8 and new skate sharpening is $15. Drop-offs are available 8am to 8pm daily. Early season turnaround can be a little longer due to high volume of skates.

Youth and adult hockey programs, curling and skate lessons begin next week along with hockey clinics and specialized ice times for hockey and curling. Many programs for now through December are nearly full with limited availability for registration now in adult and youth learn to skate and learn to curl programs at register.bendparksandrec.org.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to March, will open for registration December 9-11.

