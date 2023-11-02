Impacts of Climate Change on Human Migration Focus of COCC Scholar Event

The Chandler Lecture Series at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will present Climate Change and Human Migration with David Wrathall, Ph.D., at 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 14, at the Coats Campus Center on the Bend campus. Tickets are $10 and a link to the recorded program will be available for $5. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls to learn more.

Wrathall, an associate professor at the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University and a former academic officer at the United Nations University’s Institute for Environment and Human Security, researches human migration in response to various climate change hazards. He will share findings from his role as a lead author of the United Nation’s latest climate assessment and discuss how the changing climate — including sea level rise, tropical weather extremes, glacier recession, drought and ocean acidification — will alter migration patterns and impact societies around the world.

For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

This event is sponsored by the Associated Students of COCC and the Maybelle Clark MacDonald Fund. The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series of the COCC Foundation brings renowned speakers, lecturers and experts to the region to deliver broad-based programming on a diverse range of educational and topical subjects. The program was established in 1985 by the late Robert W. Chandler Sr. to honor his wife Nancy.

