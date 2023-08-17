In Celebration of the Environment

Wild & Scenic Film Festival Takes You on a Journey Through the Natural World

Join Oregon Natural Desert Association on Friday, September 29 as they host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Tower Theatre in Bend sharing a collection of films that speak to environmental concerns and celebrate our planet.

This year’s selection of films will take the audience on a journey throughout the world, highlighting stunning natural wonders and emphasizing the need to protect our wild places. In The Rock Pool Waltz, by Marlon Denning, an unlikely friendship with an incredible sea creature helps ease a young boy’s worries and loneliness. From My Window, a film by Frank Pickell, Christian Silberbauer, Daniel Bedell, Melissa Simpson, and Erik Weihenmayer, tells the story of Melissa Simposon, who sets out to conquer something far greater than a summit and proves that what is within us is stronger than what’s in our way. Bring the Salmon Home, by Shane Anderson, captures the emotions, courage, and determination of Klamath River tribal communities as they host a 300+ mile run from ocean to headwaters to cultivate support for the biggest river restoration project in history. And, these are just three of the 10 awe inspiring films ONDA will be screening.

“At Oregon Natural Desert Association, we want to motivate people protect and restore Oregon’s high desert. These poignant films underscore the idea that everyone’s action matters. Everyone can make a difference to help our environment,” said Hana Sant, ONDA’s membership and engagement coordinator, who curated the films that will be shown on September 29.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) in 2003, and named in honor of that advocacy group’s landmark victory to secure “Wild & Scenic” status for a stretch of the South Yuba River. Their 5-day event features over 150 award-winning films, welcomes over 100 guest speakers and activists, and kicks-off the international tour to communities around the globe.

“We love bringing the Wild & Scenic Film Festival to Bend,” said Sant, “This year, we’re excited to be bringing an in-person event to the Tower Theatre, while also offering a virtual option for those who can’t join us in Bend.”

Since its founding in 1987, Oregon Natural Desert Association has protected and restored hundreds of thousands of acres of stunning, wildlife-rich natural areas in the Central Oregon Backcountry, John Day River Basin, Greater Hart-Sheldon, Steens Mountain Region and the Owyhee Canyonlands.

Event Details

Friday, September 29, 2023

Doors at 5pm, show at 6pm

In-person show at the Tower Theatre in Bend and online version

Registration is required at onda.org/filmfest

The full lineup can be found at onda.org/2023-lineup

For more information contact Hana Sant, hsant@onda.org, 971-322-8875, or visit onda.org/filmfest

ONDA.org