Inside Deschutes County

Fire Restrictions on Unprotected Areas of the County until October

Deschutes County has enacted public use fire restrictions on all County-owned land and all unprotected land in the unincorporated areas of the county until October 15, 2024.

“Deschutes County is currently in an extreme fire danger situation. For the health and safety, as well as the economic vitality of our community, we are asking the public to comply with these restrictions and help reduce the threat of wildland fires,” said Kevin Moriarty, Deschutes County Forester.

For a full list of the fire restrictions and a map of the restricted areas:

Tips to Stay Safe in the Summer Heat

County Public Health is reminding the community to stay cool, stay hydrated and watch out for one another in when it’s hot outside.

“As temperatures increase, so do heat-related illnesses. A heat-related illness can be deadly and can affect anyone, regardless of their age, gender or health status,” said Dr. Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County Health Officer.

Public Health suggests the following strategies to stay healthy and safe:

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Always carry bottled water with you and bring extra for others.

Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

Plan to do outdoor activities in the early morning when temperatures are lower.

Wear light weight, loose fitting clothing.

Stay in an air-conditioned location as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air-conditioning, spend time in a public library or a designated cooling center.

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, usually between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Don’t rely on electric fans. They may provide comfort, but they do not prevent heat-related illnesses when temperatures are above 90 degrees.

Avoid using your stove and oven to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even with the window rolled down. Cars heat up very quickly and can put them at risk of heat stroke.

To learn the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

A Bat Found in Deschutes County Tests Positive for Rabies

County Public Health is encouraging residents to take necessary precautions to protect their families and pets from rabies after a sick bat, found in southwest Bend, tested positive for the viral disease.

Rabies is spread to humans and pets through a bite or scratch from an infected animal. While a post exposure vaccination is effective, the best way to avoid rabies is to take the following precautions:

Avoid physical contact with bats — healthy, sick, alive, or dead. Be sure to keep children and pets away from bats.

Do not hand feed or otherwise handle stray animals and wildlife.

Vaccinate all dogs, cats and ferrets against rabies. This protects them and provides an immune barrier between humans and wild animals.

Bats play a valuable role in our ecosystem. While they do not all carry rabies, bats are the most commonly reported animal to have rabies in the U.S., so it is important to avoid any contact with them.

Commissioners Adopt a Balanced Budget for Fiscal Year 2025

The Board of County Commissioners adopted a Fiscal Year 2025 budget that is balanced and includes funding for core county programs and services, as well as key investments to support a variety of priority projects and initiatives.

The total adopted budget for FY25, including service districts is $727.8 million. This represents a 0.6% increase over last year’s adopted budget.

County Provides Funding for New Workforce Housing Program

The County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved funding for a new pilot program that encourages builders to construct and sell new homes at prices attainable to median-income earners.

The program, called Workforce Home Ownership for Median-income Earners (Workforce HOME), was established in partnership with NeighborImpact, Housing Works and the Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA). It will provide developers a $30,000 builder credit for each home they build that is sold within a price range that is affordable for the workforce in Deschutes County.

County Moving Forward in Process to Find a Future Landfill Location

On July 10, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreed that “Moon Pit” is the preferred location for the County’s next landfill and voted to authorize County staff to move forward in the selection process.

“With the Board’s selection of Hooker Creek’s “Moon Pit” property, County staff can now begin negotiating a purchase agreement, securing necessary permits and establishing a mitigation strategy that will minimize impacts to wildlife and recreation in the area,” said Deschutes County Solid Waste Director Tim Brownell. “We are doing our due diligence before any final decisions are made on a new landfill location.”

To learn more about landfill selection process:

We’re Hiring!

We know where you choose to live, work and play matters. Deschutes County is one of the largest employers in Central Oregon and the largest municipal government in the region. Our dedicated and passionate workforce of more than 1,200 employees provide County services in a number of departments, divisions, and offices.

Located in the heart of Central Oregon, between the towering Cascade Mountain Range to the west and the high desert plateau to the east, Deschutes County is the outdoor recreation capital of Oregon. We enjoy a renowned quality of life, with big-city opportunities and small-town neighborhoods.

We hope you’ll consider joining our talented team!

