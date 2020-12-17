IntelliSite Acquires Broad Sky Networks, Forms Holding Company

IntelliSite Corporation has announced the purchase of Broad Sky Networks, a fast-growing, business-class wireless internet provider specializing in emerging 5G wireless and global wireless connectivity for IoT enterprise solutions and services.

IntelliSite Corporation is the industry’s most complete Internet of Things (IoT) Lifecycle, Heuristic-Based Monitoring (hBM) and Smart Community as-a-Service (SCaaS) solution provider. With the addition of Broad Sky Networks, IntelliSite is bringing together two customer-centric companies committed to excellence and innovation in IoT solutions, wireless connectivity and AI with a deep bench of talent and established partnerships across the industry.

“Since our founding in 2003 by Mike Mudd, we have been committed to making wireless work,” said Ron Ireland, president of Broad Sky Networks. “This acquisition enables Broad Sky to continue to scale and expand our 5G-ready connectivity solutions and bring new solutions to our customers and common technology partners. Broad Sky’s success to date has been made possible thanks to the vision of Mudd in seeing the future of wireless nearly 20 years ago, and more importantly the hard work, dedication and commitment of the Broad Sky team.” Mudd will remain as an advisor.

Concurrent with the acquisition, IntelliSite has created a new international, technology-focused holding company, EPIC IO Technology (EPIC IO). Under the agreement, IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks will continue to operate as independent subsidiaries of EPIC IO, with offices in the U.S., Argentina, Costa Rica and Mexico, while extending their collective services to benefit valued customers and partners.

“EPIC IO will be focused on creating innovative, enriched-data analytics platforms, driving toward a safer, smarter and more connected world explained Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC IO and IntelliSite.

“We found in Broad Sky and IntelliSite two companies that not only share common partnerships and business goals, but also work culture, values and ethics. Extreme ownership of our work, problem solving, integrity and customer-success focus across a global, united team is what we bring to our valued customers and partners. In fact, it’s this combined value system that inspired the name EPIC IO, an acronym of our joint values.”

EPIC IO’s combined offerings — wireless connectivity solutions, satellite and Future 5G, a la carte IoT applications, artificial intelligence and end-to-end, subscription-based software — are focused on delivering a smarter, safer and more connected world. Whether the goal is reducing pedestrian traffic deaths to zero, protecting valuable community assets from theft or vandalism, helping businesses get back to work safely midst a global pandemic or simply making wireless work for enterprises across the globe; EPIC IO’s services provide impactful technology-enabled outcomes throughout the public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and more.

