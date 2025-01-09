Invest in Yourself

The Importance of Investing in Yourself

Professional development can expand your job prospects and grow your leadership skills for your current role. Investing in yourself offers the potential to achieve your goals and broaden your outlook.

There are always new ways to succeed, and while you’re continuously learning, you can impart your knowledge to your team. In turn, the team will benefit from your newfound skills. Prioritize investing in yourself by setting goals, asking for support from your leadership, and involving your team when possible.

Spur Engagement with Unconventional Meeting Ideas

When meeting fatigue strikes, your team may need an unconventional way to meet to break up the monotony and get the creativity flowing again. From walking meetings to meeting over coffee, use these ideas to shake things up.

Fostering Workplace Honesty Without Oversharing

Research shows that people are generally honest, but being too honest can have negative repercussions in the workplace. Find the balance between allowing employees to speak candidly and setting boundaries for how much honesty is excessive.

Year in Review: Most Popular Express Blog Leadership Topics of 2024

As you reflect on 2024 and prepare for the new year, enjoy rereading our most popular leadership topics on the Express Blog to enhance your leadership skills and bring new principles to your workplace.

Companies Eye Growth in 2025—Employment Insights from Express

Hiring managers have a positive outlook for hiring in 2025. Most companies plan to increase employee headcount to meet demands like expansion into new markets, gaining expertise in new areas, and managing work caused by AI concerns.

