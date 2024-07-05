Is Live Blackjack Better than Online Blackjack?

Blackjack is one of the most popular games that one could expect to find at a casino. In fact, if we exclude slots from the equation, blackjack is the most popular, at least in western casinos. However, it is also true that the card game dominates the online casinos scene. But, this was not always the case.

How did Blackjack Become Popular?

When it comes to online blackjack, for the longest time, the game featured an AI dealer, operating on a random number generator. While this may seem fine, the truth is that many gamblers missed the face-to-face experience that land-based casinos provide. Certainly, online blackjack is a fun pastime, and the game did have a lot of fans. But, it wasn’t nearly as popular as slots, roulette, or even poker.

That all changed when online casinos began to incorporate livestreaming technology. The result was the addition of live blackjack toonline gambling. For those who may not know, live blackjack is a version of the game which features a live dealer broadcasting themselves in real time, and dealing cards while the customers are playing from a group or voice chat.

Why Live Blackjack is a Hit?

The question is, why is blackjack such a huge hit? The reason is simple; the game is much closer to live casinos than the online counterpart. It attempts to emulate the face-to-face experience that many people crave, and does so to a pretty great degree of success.

Live blackjack also comes with other benefits that are worth keeping in mind. One is that many live casinos bring their own bonuses to the table, separate from the online casino bonuses. While the online casino bonuses mainly work for slots, live casino bonuses are applicable to table games, like blackjack.

Is Blackjack Live Better than Online?

The truth is that online blackjack vs. live blackjack is really a matter of preference. Both games have their pros and cons. We said before that the main advantage of live blackjack is that it creates a more immersive atmosphere, making the fans feel like they are in a land-based casino. They also have extra bonuses that are worth remembering and taking advantage of.

However, online blackjack also has some perks. For example, if you don’t have a very strong internet connection, your device might be unable to support live blackjack. Which means that online blackjack will serve as a relatively find substitute. There is also the fact that a lot of players are introverts, and don’t feel comfortable talking on a livestream. For those people, online blackjack is the best choice.

Some Thoughts on the Issue

At the end of the day, the topic of live vs. online blackjack comes down to personal preference. For those who enjoy the atmosphere of a land-based casino, but still prefer to play from home, live blackjack is the perfect choice. However, for introverted players who just want to enjoy the silence and play their favorite game, the online version of the game might be a better option.