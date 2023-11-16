It’s National Apprenticeship Week

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Meet Our New Apprenticeship Manager

Brandi Dancen

Brandi, a native of Central Oregon, has recently come back to the region following seven years dedicated to the development and administration of Pre-Apprenticeship and other workforce training programs in the Portland-Metro area. Enthusiastically rejoining her alma mater, Central Oregon Community College, she is eager to collaborate with the community, industry, and workforce development to create distinctive solutions for the region’s workforce requirements.

You can contact Brandi at 541-504-2920 or email apprenticeship@cocc.edu.

What is COCC’s Apprenticeship Program?

COCC’s Apprenticeship program is a comprehensive initiative tailored to help individuals thrive in the skilled trades industry. Whether you’re interested in becoming a carpenter, an electrician, a millwright, or one of many other skilled, in-demand roles, our program has options for all stages of learning.

What Makes Our Program Stand Out?

Diverse Learning Opportunities: We offer a wide array of apprenticeship opportunities that cater to various skilled trades, ensuring that there is something for everyone at every stage of their career.

Local Industry Sponsorships: Through essential sponsorships from local employers, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling you to establish vital connections and gain practical, hands-on experience.

Inclusive Environment: Whether you're an experienced tradesperson looking to expand your skill set or a fresh-faced student eager to kickstart your career in the skilled trades, our program fosters an inclusive environment that encourages growth and learning for all.

Are you ready to take the next step toward a lucrative and fulfilling career in the skilled trades? With COCC’s Apprenticeship program, you can set the stage for a rewarding journey filled with learning, growth, and exciting opportunities in various occupations, including electrical work, construction management, boiler plant operations, and more. Explore Oregon’s apprenticeship opportunities and apply by the type of job, county, and opening.

For further information about COCC’s Apprenticeship program please visit COCC’s Apprenticeship webpages, contact Brandi Dancen at 541-504-2920, or email apprenticeship@cocc.edu

cocc.edu