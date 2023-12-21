It’s Winter Break at the High Desert Museum

Enjoy a Night Out at the Museum with Winter Nights!

Winter break has arrived, and with it, your excuse to enjoy a night out at the Museum this Thursday!

We’re extending our hours until 7:30pm with our newest exhibitions to explore, an exhibition-themed scavenger hunt, craft beverage tastings from regional vendors Three Creeks Brewing, Avid Cider Company and Lava Terrace Cellars, music, storytelling for the kiddos, sugar cookie decorating and so much more.

Come taste some delicious local beverages, snag last-minute holiday gifts at a discount, and discover exhibitions like Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan Schnitzer and his Family Foundation with family and friends this Thursday night.

Winter Nights: Exploring Endangered Species

Thursday, December 21, 4-7:30pm

Adults: $10, Ages 3-12: $6, Ages 2 and under: Free

Members are free!

Plan Your Visit

Have you experienced Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species yet?

Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation is officially open at the Museum!

A key component of the Museum’s yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species showcases the Pop Art icon’s complete Endangered Species series (1983), as well as select works from Warhol’s Skull series, Vanishing Animals series and one of his most iconic Marilyn Monroe works.

Come check out this remarkable exhibition today — open at the Museum until April 7, 2024.

Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation

Open daily, 10am-4pm

Learn More

You Otter Know about the Winter Daily Schedule!

With our Winter Daily Schedule in full swing, every day is a good day to visit the High Desert Museum!

Join us for the Otter Encounter at 1pm, or get nose to beak with a non-releasable raptor in the Museum’s care during the Birds of Prey Encounters at 11am and 3pm.

Curious about the many carnivores that call the High Desert home? After visiting with Timber the bobcat, you can listen to our daily Carnivore Talk to discover the many roles predators play in the High Desert ecosystem.

And that’s not all! Discover all that the daily schedule has to offer by visiting the Museum this Winter Break.

Discover the Winter Daily Schedule

10am-4pm

Plan Your Visit

Museum CLOSED Monday, December 25, Happy Holidays!

The Museum will be closed Monday, December 25.

We will open again on Tuesday, December 26 at 10am! Happy holidays from the High Desert Museum!

Museum Closed

Monday, December 25 from 10am-4pm

