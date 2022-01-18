January 26 Lunch & Learn: Local Resources to Help your Business Thrive

Central Oregon business owners are fortunate to have several local organizations available to assist them in achieving their goals. The expert resources are available free of charge or at a low cost to small-business owners who are seeking advice or information.

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual Lunch & Learn called Local Resources to Help Your Business Thrive from noon-1pm Wednesday, January 26.

Guest speakers are Patrica Lucas, the executive director of The Sunriver La Pine Economic Development Program (SLED); Ken Betschart, the director of the Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College; and Ed Weiser, chapter vice chair and certified mentor of SCORE.

They each have a wealth of information to share and are eager to answer your questions.

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP by Tuesday, January 25 to exec@sunriverchamber.com .