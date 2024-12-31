January at the Museum

(A gyrfalcon takes flight. Get up close with wildlife during the Saturday, January 10 photography workshop | Photo by Abbott Schindler)

Up close with wildlife

Learn from experts in the Wildlife Photography Workshop

Do you dream of being a wildlife photographer? Get your start at the Museum in our Wildlife Conservation Photography Workshop on January 11!

In a small-group setting, learn from other photographers about image-making strategies while creating imagery of wildlife in the Museum’s care. The workshop includes a Zoom meeting on January 10 to discuss gear and plan for the day.

Space is limited!

Wildlife Conservation Photography Workshop

Saturday, January 11

10am-2pm

$150, members receive 20% discount

RVSP required

Closing Soon!

See Sensing Sasquatch now through January 12

“Not everything has to be explained…to be known.” ~ Frank Buffalo Hyde (Nez Perce, Onondaga), Sensing Sasquatch artist

Sensing Sasquatch is now in its final weeks! In the exhibition, five Indigenous artists share their works and stories about what some call a “non-human other.”

Explore Indigenous art and knowledge through the works of Phillip Cash Cash, Ph.D. (Nez Perce, Cayuse), HollyAnna CougarTracks DeCoteau Littlebull (Yakama, Nez Perce, Cayuse, Cree), Charlene “Tillie” Moody (Warm Springs), Frank Buffalo Hyde (Nez Perce, Onondaga) and Rocky LaRock (Salish).

Sensing Sasquatch

FREE with Museum admission

Open now through Sunday, January 12

Plan Your Visit

Family Free Day

Experience history, art and more at the Museum

Save the date — Family Free Day returns on Saturday, January 25!

Plan to carpool for one of the busiest days of the year.

Family Free Day

Everyone gets in FREE

10am-4pm

Plan your visit

