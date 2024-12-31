January In The Know

The New Redmond Library Opens in Late January!

We are just a few weeks away from the opening of the new Redmond Library. On Monday, January 27, the building will open to the public with limited hours (12-6pm Monday-Thursday, 12-5pm Friday–Saturday); we will update you about the start of regular operating hours in the February edition of this newsletter. We are excited to share this new, state-of-the-art building with you! Redmond customers: Please continue to hold your returns until the new library opens; no late fees will be charged for materials during this time. For more information about this new building, and the transition from the temporary library into the new Redmond Library, please visit our website.

The 2025 A Novel Idea Selections… Revealed

Ritu Mukerji’s Murder by Degrees is the 2025 A Novel Idea selection for adults, and Sarvenaz Tash’s The Queen of Ocean Parkway is the youth selection. Visit the A Novel Idea page on our website for more information about the books and the authors. And if you missed the December unveiling, you can watch a message from both authors on our YouTube channel. Events begin in April, including visits from both authors. Teachers: If you’d like to incorporate The Queen of Ocean Parkway into your curriculum, be sure to reach out!

Join the Winter Reading Challenge

Make the most of winter’s long days by joining Deschutes Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge. Running January 1 through March 20, it’s a great way to explore new genres, read diverse authors, and participate in fun activities for the chance to win great prizes from the library. Sign-ups via Beanstack begin January 1. Learn more by visiting our website.

Staff Picks: Our 2024 Favorites

When you work in a library, chances are you love books and movies. So when it comes to sharing recommendations, library staff members are a great resource! You’ll find some of their favorites from 2024 here. There’s something for a variety of ages and interests, from fiction to nonfiction. Pro tip: some books may even help jumpstart your Winter Reading Challenge!

Volunteer Expo: Ways to Help Your Community

Are you looking for ways to serve your community? If you’d like to find new ways to help others while improving your own life, consider volunteering! Stop by the Downtown Bend Library on Sunday, January 26, between 10am and 1pm, to visit with community organizations that are looking for civic-minded individuals who want to make a positive impact.

Dungeons & Dragons for Teens and Tweens

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) has surged in popularity, especially with new generations of players. Playing D&D can provide a range of benefits, from fostering problem-solving skills to enhancing social connections. You’ll find D&D sessions for high school- and middle school-age youth throughout January, including character-creation workshops. Visit our website for details.

Plan Ahead: Schedule Your Free Tax Aide Session

Get ready for tax season by setting an appointment with volunteers from AARP Tax Aide. Tax Aide volunteers are available on January 21 and January 22 (10am-2pm) at the Downtown Bend Library to schedule appointments for their free tax preparation program. Stop in and schedule your appointment before the rush. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation from IRS-certified tax volunteers for individuals earning under $67,000 a year; visit cashoregon.org for more information.

Beyond the Books: Expand Your Skills

Looking to level up your career or explore a new hobby? Deschutes Public Library offers free access to LinkedIn Learning, a treasure trove of technology, business, and professional development courses. Choose from quick tutorials or dive into self-paced learning paths that guide you toward mastering new skills. Whether you have a few minutes or a few hours, there’s something for everyone.

Using the LinkedIn Learning app? Enter dpl as your library identifier to get started!

Service Spotlight: Content Request

Need something specific that we don’t have in our collection? Let us help! Deschutes Public Library offers Interlibrary Loan services, allowing us to borrow books, audiobooks, microfilm, and journal articles from other library systems. It’s a great option for finding older materials or specialized research resources.

Have a suggestion for something new or popular? Let us know by using our online Suggest a Purchase form; be sure to have your library card number and PIN handy.

Events & Programs in January

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Infant Music Together Workshop — January 7 (Downtown Bend)

Stories in the Garden — January 10 (The Environmental Center)

Kids’ Night Math with Mathnasium — January 10 (Downtown Bend)

Music Together Workshop — January 13 (Downtown Bend)

Planetarium Exploration: The Changing of the Stars — January 15 (La Pine)

Rainbow Family Night — January 16 (Downtown Bend)

Graphic Novel Book Club: The Tryouts — January 21 (Bend East)

Page-to-Screen Family Movie Night: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — January 24 (Tower Theatre)

Sensory-Friendly Winter — January 30 (Downtown Bend)

Middle School and High School

Winter Break Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot — January 2 (La Pine); January 3 (Sisters)

Middle Ground Murdle — January 3 (La Pine); January 15 (Downtown Bend)

D&D Teen Workshop: Character Creation — January 7 (Sisters); January 14 (La Pine); January 21 (Downtown Bend); January 23 (Sunriver); January 30 (Bend East)

Monthly Teen Dungeons & Dragons Club — January 24 (La Pine)

¡Biblioteca en Español!

Tardes en Familia — January 8 (Downtown Bend); January 16 (Bend East); January 23 (Sisters)

Abogado en la Biblioteca — January 8, January 22 (en línea)

Una Bicicleta hecha para dos biliones — January 18 (Downtown Bend)

Library Book Club at Becky Johnson Community Center: Day — January 2

East Bend Library Book Club: The Art Thief — January 11

Nonfiction Library Book Club: The Backyard Bird Chronicles — January 14 (Suttle Tea)

Larkspur Book Club: The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks — January 15 (Larkspur Community Center)

Fiction Library Book Club: Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow — January 22 (online)

Downtown Bend Library Book Club: West Heart Kill — January 24

Thrive Central Oregon Drop-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county

Technology Troubleshooting — January 3 (Sunriver); January 8 (Bend East); January 9, January 16, January 23, January 30 (Downtown Bend); January 10 (Sisters); January 24 (La Pine)

Changing Patterns: Re-Entry Weeklies — January 6, January 13, January 27 (Downtown Bend)

Upgrade Your Resume — January 8 (Bend East); January 10 (Sisters)

Lawyer in the Library — January 8, January 22 (Online)

Community Craft Swap and Share — January 11 (Downtown Bend)

Know Your Rights — January 12 (Downtown Bend)

SCORE Small Business Counseling — January 14, January 28 (Downtown Bend)

Notary Public Services — January 16 (Downtown Bend)

Windows Essentials — January 16 (Downtown Bend)

Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office Hours — January 17 (La Pine)

Tax Aide Appointment Scheduling — January 21, January 22 (Downtown Bend)

Law Librarian Office Hours — January 21 (La Pine)

Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets — January 23 (Downtown Bend)

27th Street Brass Quintet — January 25 (Sisters)

Dove String Quartet — January 25 (La Pine)

Volunteer Expo — January 26 (Downtown Bend)

Watercolor Pet Portraits — January 28 (Sunriver); January 30 (Bend East)

Death Café — January 28 (Downtown Bend)

MacOS Essentials — January 30 (Downtown Bend)

Plays Out Loud: Helen on Wheels — January 6 (Downtown Bend)

Seasonal Cooking: Armenian Meatball Soup — January 6 (Arome)

Treasures in Your Pocket: An Intro to Numismatics — January 8 (Bend East)

The Prom Preview Night — January 9 (Cascades Theatrical Company)

The Basics of AI and ChatGPT — January 14 (Sisters); January 16 (Bend East)

Home Energy Assessment: Empower Your Home — January 15 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Rails Across the High Desert: The Epic Race to Central OR — January 17 (Downtown Bend)

Oregon’s Civil Rights Years: A Journey Toward Justice — January 22 (Online)

Outdoor Adventures: Practicing Good Judgment — January 22 (Downtown Bend)

A Change in Perspective: Rethinking Dementia Care — January 23 (Sisters)

Wine with Your Gyn: Menopause 101 — January 23 (The Sanctuary Event Space at Testimony Wine Bar)

Confidence Documentary Screening — January 26 (Downtown Bend)

Sound Yoga and Gong Bath Meditation — January 27 (High Desert Music Hall)

Write Your Way — Creating a Writing System — January 10 (Online)

How to Form, Run, and Sustain a Writing Group — January 14 (Downtown Bend)

Crime Scene to Manuscript: Mastering Police Procedurals — January 15 (Downtown Bend)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — January 16 (SCP Redmond Hotel)

All libraries will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, in observance of the New Year holiday; on Thursday, January 9, for staff in-service training; and on Monday, January 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday.

Visit our website for locations and hours.

deschuteslibrary.org