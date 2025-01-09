January is Stalking Awareness Month

At Saving Grace, staff and volunteers work tirelessly to create a world where everyone can imagine life without violence. For over 48 years, they’ve provided support, advocacy, and safety to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Central Oregon.

This January, they’re raising awareness of an often-misunderstood crime, stalking.

One in three women and one in six men will experience stalking in their lifetime. Stalking isn’t persistence, a sign of romance, or normal — it’s a pattern of behavior designed to cause fear.

It could be:

Unwanted calls or messages.

Following someone to their home, work, or gym.

Cyberstalking or tracking on social media.

Saving Grace can provide stalking survivors with legal assistance, and safety planning. If you or someone you know needs help, call their confidential helpline: 541-389-7021.

Together, we can raise awareness, support survivors, and stop the normalization of stalking.

Saving Grace — imagine life without violence.

saving-grace.org