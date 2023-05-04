Join the 20th Annual Mother’s Day Poker Run Saturday May 13

Oregon Veteran’s Motorcycle Association (OVMA) is excited to host the 20th Annual Mothers’

Day Poker Run on Saturday, May 13, the day before Mother’s Day.

The fun starts at Wild Horse Harley, 63028 Sherman Rd. in Bend, and includes a poker run, raffles, 50/50, music and more! Raffle tickets will be sold for a 100-year anniversary 2003 Harley XL883 Hugger ($20 per ticket, 499 tickets maximum.)

The poker run starts at 8:30am — with last bike out at 10am — and continues to Culver, Crooked River Ranch and Sisters, ending with festivities at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave. in Redmond. Poker hands start at $15 and proceeds benefit a local Veteran Mom and family.

“We’re proud to continue our 20-year tradition of supporting Central Oregon Veterans, First Responders and their families,” State President Ray Rose says. “Last year OVMA raised over

$2,000 at this event. This year’s Mother’s Day proceeds will go to a 75-year-old Vietnam Veteran that is raising her grandchildren. She spent 50 years in public education as a teacher and continues to teach part-time.

Throughout the year, OVMA supports veterans in need throughout the State of Oregon. We have ridden in support of the naming of veteran highways, providing gifts to veterans in the Veteran homes in Lebanon and The Dalles, and have donated over $20,000 to buy homes in Bend’s Veteran’s Village.

A big THANKS to all the businesses that host and sponsor our events.

facebook.com/OregonVeteransMotorcycleAssociation.state