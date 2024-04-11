Join the Principal Cast of La Traviata for a Special Donor Performance of “Thank You Notes” at Pinckney Center for the Arts

OperaBend is thrilled to announce a special donor performance, “Thank You Notes,” on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 7pm. The performance will take place at the Pinckney Center for the Arts, located at Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend, OR 97702.

This unique event is open to the public and will feature the principal cast of our upcoming production of LA TRAVIATA, including Allison Pohl, Katherine Goforth, Zachary Lenox, Jocelyn Claire Thomas, Adrian Rosales, and Dan Gibbs. Audience members will have the opportunity to experience a magical evening of varied operatic repertoire.

“We are excited to invite both our loyal donors from the 2023-2024 season and new donating members of the community who wish to support the arts to join us for this special performance,” said Jason Stein, executive director at OperaBend. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the arts and show our appreciation for the generosity of our supporters.”

Admission is available to donors from the 2023-2024 season as well as individuals who would like to make a donation of any size at the door. All proceeds will go towards supporting OperaBend’s mission of promoting, nurturing, and preserving the Central Oregon tradition of excellence in Opera and Classical Vocal Music.

No ticket reservations are necessary, and seating is general admission. For more information, please visit operabend.org or contact Jason Stein at operabend@bendbroadband.com.

About OperaBend:

OperaBend is a nonprofit regional opera company located on the stupendous backdrop of the Oregon High Desert. We are a small opera company, dedicating our resources to the theatrical production of fine vocal works via concerts, scenes, and full productions. Our mission is to promote, nurture, and preserve the Central Oregon tradition of excellence in Opera and Classical Vocal Music.

