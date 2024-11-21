Join Us December 4 for Biz & Bevs

BIZ & BEVS
@ Taylor Brooks at Shevlin Crossing
Join the Bend business community to network and hear from our host, Taylor Brooks @ Shevlin Crossing and featured nonprofit, United Way of Central Oregon.
December 4 | 4:30-6pm
Taylor Brooks
FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required
MEMBERSHIP 101 |
Maximizing Your Membership
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness. Join us to learn how we support the business community through connections, advocacy, resources, workforce and leadership development.
December 10 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber
FREE for Everyone
RSVP Requested
BEND ET HOLIDAY SOCIAL
@ Silver Moon Brewing Webfoot Garage
Celebrate with us in (questionable) style at the Webfoot Garage! Pull on your best/worst ugly sweater, and get ready for a fun evening of mingling, festive vibes, and friendly competition for the Ugliest Sweater Award.
Enjoy delicious appetizers, sip on refreshing beers donated by Silver Moon Brewing (NA options available), and take home some fun Silver Moon swag! Plus, you could win a special Holiday surprise in our holiday raffle.
December 12 | 5-7pm
Silver Moon Brewing
$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for Passport Holders
Registration Required
