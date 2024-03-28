Join Us for a Summertime Spectacle at the Bend Summer Festival

The heart of Downtown Bend is set to transform into a vibrant hub of artistic expression, cultural celebration and community engagement during the much-anticipated First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival. Mark your calendars for a grand weekend from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, 2024, where both residents and visitors alike will have the chance to enjoy the region’s premier art event, promising an unforgettable mix of creativity, entertainment and fun for the entire family.

The festivities commence on Friday, July 12, with an array of live music performances, diverse food offerings and a selection of beer, cider and spirits. The excitement continues through Saturday and Sunday as the festival fully unfolds.

A centerpiece of the celebration is the extraordinary fine art exhibit, showcasing the talents of over 80 esteemed local, regional and national artists. Attendees will be treated to an awe-inspiring display of paintings, sculptures, photography and jewelry, providing a unique opportunity to immerse in various artistic expressions.

The 2024 live music lineup is poised to electrify Downtown Bend with standout performances, promising a musical feast for the senses.

Tactics, the renowned Oregon-based skateboarding brand, is set to enhance the festival’s adrenaline with two thrilling days of skateboarding action. A specially designed skate park will welcome skateboarders of all skill levels, featuring appearances by Tactics’ skate team riders and offering a chance to snag stickers, prizes and more.

Family-friendly attractions such as the Family Play Zone and the Kids Summer Sprint ensure a delightful experience for our younger guests, with interactive activities, games and entertainment tailored to inspire creativity and joy.

Beyond the arts and entertainment, the Bend Summer Festival is proud to present the Bend Business Showcase, Oregon Lifestyle exhibits and a Conscious Living Showcase. These segments aim to enrich the festival experience by spotlighting local enterprises, celebrating Oregon’s vibrant lifestyle and advocating for conscious, sustainable living practices.

“We are ecstatic to welcome everyone back to the Bend Summer Festival, a testament to the rich artistry, culture and community spirit of our region,” expressed Aaron Switzer, event producer. “With fresh partnerships and an expanded lineup of attractions, this year’s festival is set to be an unparalleled celebration. We invite all to join in the festivities and make lasting summer memories in Downtown Bend.”

Entrance to the Bend Summer Festival is free.

bendsummerfestival.com