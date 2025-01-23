Join Us in Observing Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and we’re excited to share some ways you can get involved in the fight to end human trafficking. At In Our Backyard (IOB), we’re working hard to create a safer world for everyone, and we can’t wait to help get you connected!

Whether you’re in New Orleans, Central Oregon, or anywhere else, you can help create a safer world for everyone!

#1 ~ Read Our First of the Year 2025 Parent Newsletter Blog

Education is key in protecting children, and our 2025 Parent Newsletter Blog is now up! The blog provides valuable insights to parents and caregivers on how to keep their children safe. A huge thank you to Gina for taking the time to keep parents informed and empowered. Please share this resource to help others stay aware and educated.

#2 ~ Share the Linking Freedom New Orleans Event February 1, 2025

The big game is here! Go to org to register!

#3 ~ Join us for local Central Oregon events!

Join our team in Bend tomorrow at City Hall 7pm

Join us at Deschutes Brewery on Tuesdays in January!

