Join us January 14 for Commerce & Coffee

COMMERCE & COFFEE
@ RootedHomes

January 14 | 8-9:30am
RootedHomes
Free for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required

Come extend your professional network at RootedHomes while enjoying coffee from Thump and morning bites from Bend Breakfast Burrito.

MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership

January 14 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber Conference Room
FREE to Attend
RSVP Requested

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

BEND ET SOCIAL
@ Bridge 99 Brewery

January 28 | 5-7pm
Bridge 99 Brewery
$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for Passport Holders
Registration Required

Join us for a beautiful evening with Bend Emerging Talent (Bend ET) on January 28th to mingle, connect, and learn. Hosted by Bridge 99 Brewery!

Enjoy relaxed networking in a cozy environment with Bridge 99 beverages, appetizers, activities and a raffle.

