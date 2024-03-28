Join us on May 4 at Bend Women’s Expo

Celebrate Empowerment at Bend Women’s Expo!

Join us for a day filled with inspiration, learning, and fun activities designed to honor the essence of womanhood. This is your chance to engage, connect, and grow in a vibrant community committed to fostering strength and empowerment among women.

Join us this May 4, 2024, from 10am to 5pm at the Seventh Mountain Resort.

Event Highlights

Opening the Gates: Our doors swing open at 10am, marking the start of an unforgettable journey. Kick off the day with the Pink Duck Charity Trail Walk and Duck Hunt, a fun-filled activity supporting a noble cause.

Main Stage Marvels: Delight in a lineup of speakers and panels like the captivating HERstory by Tenley Wallace, the inspiring Be-YOU-tiful Panel Discussion, and insights on Breaking Barriers in the workplace.

Goddess Lounge: Dive into sessions designed for the soul, including The Energetics of Self Compassion, Sensual Yoni Awakening Breath, and an Intro to Burlesque, among others.

Culinary Adventures: Join us in the Foodie Lounge for a delightful Tea Party and Wine Tasting 101.

Mix & Mingle: Conclude the day with our Sip & Social event, featuring DJ Meow Mix, for a chance to connect and celebrate with fellow attendees.

Pink Duck 5K – A Race with a Cause:

Start your day with purpose by joining the Pink Duck 5K, raising awareness and support to combat human trafficking. Dress in your most spirited pink attire and make a statement both on the trail and on social media. Your participation includes a keepsake, refreshments, and free entry to the Expo!

To ensure an intimate and impactful experience, space in each session and workshop is limited. We encourage you to secure your spot as soon as possible. By registering early, you’re taking a step towards personal growth and community engagement.

The Bend Women’s Expo isn’t just an event; it’s a movement towards celebrating and empowering the diverse facets of womanhood. Whether you’re looking to deepen your understanding of yourself, explore new wellness practices, or simply enjoy a day out with incredible women, this Expo is for you.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration. Register for the Bend Women’s Expo and secure your spots in our classes and workshops today.

bendwomensexpo.com