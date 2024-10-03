Join Us Tuesday for What’s Brewing

Join Us This Tuesday, October 8

For What’s Brewing: Exploring Economic Trends

& What’s on the Horizon

Doors open at 5pm | Program starts at 5:30pm

Networking 6:45-7:30pm | Tetherow Event Pavilion

Light appetizers, beer, cider, wine, and NA beverage options are included.

Learn about Bend’s dynamic business landscape and the State of the Bend Chamber.

We’ll delve into the latest market trends, emerging opportunities, and the challenges facing local businesses.

City of Bend’s Economic Development Manager, Ben Hemson, will share the his perspectives on what’s shaping the future of Bend’s business landscape.

Katy Brooks, will provide a State of the Chamber with a reflection on 2024 and look towards the next year as part of our Annual General Membership Meeting.

Whether you’re a local business owner, investor, or simply interested in the economic evolution of our city, this event is your gateway to understanding what is on the horizon.

