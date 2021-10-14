Justy’s Bar, Grill & Sandbox Joins The Quad at Skyline Ridge

(Rendering | Courtesy of Compass Commercial)

Justy’s Bar, Grill and Sandbox is one of the newest additions to The Quad at Skyline Ridge on Bend’s west side. The restaurant fulfills a missing niche in the area, offering a rooftop patio, a sand volleyball court, lawn games and more. The facility is currently under construction and is projected to open in the Spring of 2022. Justy’s owner, Chris Justema, was the president/partner of Cascade Lakes Brewery and a longtime owner of Cascade West and Tumalo Tavern. He is also a current tenant at The Quad.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM and Peter May, CCIM represent Next Development, The Quad’s owners. Rick Hurley with Next Development commented on the lack of restaurants in Southwest Bend where you can enjoy a burger and a beer. He stated, “we wanted to enhance the experience of Skyline Ridge. The addition of Justy’s will create that energy and momentum we are looking for.”

The 2,900-square-foot building will have roll-up garage doors and a rooftop patio overlooking the Cascade Mountains and Skyline Park. The large grass patio will have two firepit areas and lawn games along with a regulation-sized sand volleyball court.

“The entire project over at The Quad has been a huge success,” Kemp stated. “The addition of Justy’s will bring onsite amenities to the area, but it will also be an additional value proposition for the office tenants who call The Quad home. It will help facilitate lunch and dinner meetings with clients while providing a spectacular backdrop of the Cascade Mountains with its rare rooftop seating.”

The Quad at Skyline Ridge is one of Bend’s most popular commercial properties, with spaces leasing fast. It is a prime location for outdoor enthusiasts due to its proximity to hiking trails, the Cascade Lakes and Mount Bachelor. Justy’s will provide tenants at The Quad with a new location to enjoy lunch, happy hour or drinks with a view.

“Justy’s can’t wait to serve the local community delicious food and amazing drinks with rooftop and patio views,” stated Chris Justema.

Former Compass Commercial broker Adam Bledsoe stated, “I believe Justy’s will quickly become a local institution. It has a state-of-the-art building, a pro-operator and an incredible location with tons of parking! What more could you ask for?”

