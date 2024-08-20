Kara’s Kitchenware Cooking Classes Are Back

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Fall Cooking Classes

Kara’s Kitchenware announced that their famous cooking classes return this September starting with seared scallops with Chef Candy. Discover delicious autumn recipes and master the art of seasonal cooking. Spots fill up fast so be sure to reserve in advance!

Learn More

Afternoon Delight

Lady Bird Cultural Society is shaking things up with a new Happy Hour menu, featuring classic cocktails like the Lady Bird Martini. Pair it with a wood-fired Margarita Pizza or indulge in savory bites like Bourbon & Beer Pan con Tomate. Raise a glass to good times from 3-5pm daily.

Learn More

Big Blockbusters

Regal Cinemas Old Mill ScreenX & IMAX is currently screening a plethora of action-packed adventures and heartwarming stories. Catch the epic showdown in Deadpool & Wolverine, dive into the chaotic world of Borderlands, ride an emotional rollercoaster in It Ends With Us, and journey inside the mind with the return of your favorite emotions in Inside Out 2.

Learn More

The Beach Boys

Hayden Homes Amphitheater will turn up the good vibrations for some fun, fun, fun when The Beach Boys take the stage Saturday, August 24. Join for an unforgettable evening led by founding member Mike Love loaded with classic hits, sun-soaked harmonies, and timeless tunes that have defined generations.

Learn More

High Desert Farm Trail

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance published a new 2024-25 edition of the High Desert Food Trail, and maps are available now! A special curation, the farm trail guides you through incredible local flavors — from farm-fresh produce to artisan delights — while supporting the sustainability and growth of Central Oregon’s agritourism culture. Get trekking and discover the delicious treasures of the High Desert.

Learn More

oldmilldistrict.com