Karnopp Petersen LLP Earns 2021 Best Law Firm Ranking by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers

Karnopp Petersen LLP announced that for the 11th year, the firm has ranked as a Best Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Firms included in the 2021 Edition of U.S. News & World Report — Best Lawyers Best Law Firms are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Ranked ﬁrms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and regional-based scale. Firms that receive a tier designation reﬂect the highest level of respect a ﬁrm can earn from among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.

Karnopp Petersen LLP is regionally ranked in four practice areas, achieving tier one ranking in Commercial Litigation, Employment Law, Land Use & Zoning Law and Trusts & Estates Law. Achievement of a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

For firms to be eligible for the ranking, they must ﬁrst have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top five percent of private practicing lawyers in the United States.

Karnopp Petersen has five lawyers listed in The Best Lawyers in America — Josh Newton, Kurt E. Barker, Ellen H. Grover, Howard G. Arnett and Thomas J. Sayeg.

The Best Law Firms list encompasses a diverse group of firms across the nation, making it a valuable research tool for the legal community and clients searching for legal counsel. Ranked firms undergo a rigorous evaluation process that consists of the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field and assessment of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

National and metropolitan tier one firm rankings are featured in the physical edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers Best Law Firms, and is distributed to more than 30,000 in-house counsel.

View the 2021 Best Law Firm rankings in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

