((L-R) Carol Dupuis, Carolyn Esky , Jaqueline Elliot, Linda, Gillian, Lindsey and Kate | Photos courtesy of KPOV)

Dialed-In Radio For The People By The People

“Community, community, community.” That’s how Linda Orcelletto, the new executive director of KPOV 88.9 FM describes Bend’s community radio station. This comment may seem too brief, but her response spans the breadth of Central Oregon’s nonprofit radio station and the depths of its historical beginnings. KPOV will celebrate 20 years of commercial-free music, news and talk shows to almost 17,000 weekly listeners.

The P-O-V in KPOV stands for point of view which lends credence to the community-focused programs through a mixture of voices, ideas, art, and education. “With a plethora of streaming services and the decline in local journalism, the community aspects of KPOV are more relevant today than ever before,” says Orcelletto. “Our local DJs, music from local artists and community news sets us apart from commercial radio stations.”

Possibly unknown to many KPOV listeners is that in February 2004 the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) granted a construction permit to the Women’s Civic Improvement League (WCIL), a long time, but dormant Bend organization, noted for is visionary civic initiatives. They saw their work for the betterment of Bend as a part of their civic duty and their responsibility to future community residents. These women were vital players who protected Drake Park, now a hallmark of Bend’s downtown, from development in the 1920s.

WCIL is the founding organization that helped secure the FCC license to grant a construction permit of a low powered FM transmitter at 106.7 FM. The 100-watt transmitter was erected on Awbrey Butte and completed in 2005. KPOV’s first broadcast was Sunday, June 26, 2005.

The KPOV reach has expanded exponentially in the past 20 years. A boost to 1,000 watts in 2011 with a more powerful transmitter at Pine Mountain, allows KPOV to be heard in Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, Terrebonne and even parts of Madras. Since 2007, KPOV has streamed its content and today’s app provides access to all shows, both in real time and on-demand.

Staying true to the roots of the women’s organization that helped launch the station, KPOV continues its mission for the betterment of Bend. The success of the 24-hour, seven-days a week station requires a significant number of volunteers. Currently, there are more than 100 volunteers who provide a myriad of assistance for the station. From the four female employees to the 15 female DJs and show hosts, to the board members and more than a dozen office volunteers, KPOV empowers women in radio. Having so much female involvement is somewhat of an anomaly given that only 25 percent of the radio stations in our country are women-run. While women have a strong presence at KPOV, any one of the staff would say that it is the entire organization that has allowed the station to be a successful asset to Bend for nearly 20 years.

“KPOV is a rich tapestry of offerings where a listener can learn and be exposed,” mentioned Carolyn Clontz, a ten-year host of the KPOV’s talk show, The Point.

Weaving that tapestry together is Gillian Hodgen, volunteer for more than ten years and now part-time programming manager, who oversees the DJs and equipment in addition to hosting The Point each Thursday. She provides support to all the hosts and is the clearing house to many regional musicians and talk show hosts who connect Bend to the community at large.

Development director Kate Tiernan creates partnerships with local businesses, called underwriters, to support programming which is essential to KPOV’s funding. As a community and non-commercial radio station, the listener-powered and volunteer-run organization relies on twice yearly fund drives for the majority of its operational budget. Grants fill in the financial gaps to allow for facility and equipment upgrades.

“KPOV can benefit all, giving voices to other nonprofits and being a hub of information for all of Bend,” said Stacy Koff, owner of 4Peaks Presents, KPOV Board Member and host of Live Alive. As a business leader in the community and active in the station since the early days, she has seen first-hand how KPOV can be a vehicle to engage the community.

Lindsey Halliday, office manager and volunteer coordinator for the station provides critical assistance with day-to-day activities to keep a small nonprofit thriving. She oversees the vital network of volunteers who make community, community, community a reality for KPOV.

To listen to KPOV’s distinctive programs turn to 88.9 FM on your radio, stream live or on-demand, or download the app.

Ann Fitzmaurice is a writer and KPOV volunteer.

KPOV.org • 541-322-0863