Lead, Manage, Succeed

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Friday, January 10 and 17

8-11:30am; $219

COCC Bend Campus

In today’s complex work and team environment, the ability to facilitate has become crucial. To thrive, one must not only be a great communicator but also be able to seamlessly facilitate teams, meetings, and goals. In this hands-on course, attendees will learn the difference between a leader and a facilitator, understand the role of the facilitator, explore team development cycles and how the team influences facilitation, acquire skills to lead effective meetings, and gain techniques to manage conflict.

Register

Saturday, January 11 and 18

8am-4pm; $489

COCC Bend Campus

Increase your project management knowledge and earning potential in this course for candidates preparing to take the exam to become certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP). For experienced Project Managers who meet (or are close to meeting) the requirements to sit for the PMP. See pmi.org for more information. Course fee includes textbooks that serve as an excellent resource to continue preparing for the exam following the course. The course material will focus on the latest exam version and testing content.

Register

Tuesdays, January 14 through March 18

6-9pm; $695

Online Zoom

Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just ten weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement. You must complete a total of 150 hours of study between weekly sessions and online studies (Saturday session does not count toward 150 hour total). Plan on spending 15 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes.

Register

Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE)

Attention Veteran Entrepreneurs!

The Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE) program is part of a landmark initiative that transforms veterans and military family members into entrepreneurs. The program, offered in conjunction with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), leverages networks and education resources in local communities to support and advance veteran-owned businesses.

Starts January 14 — Apply for STRIVE today!

STRIVE is a free 8-week in-person program on the COCC Bend Campus for veterans with a budding business. The program helps to identify, overcome and mitigate challenges to pave the way for veteran business ownership success.

STRIVE empowers veterans, military members, and their families to live the American dream.

STRIVE aims to open the door to economic opportunity for veterans, National Guard members, and reservists by developing their competencies in creating and sustaining an entrepreneurial venture.

Complimentary dinner is provided.

$10,000 awarded to Pitch Your Idea competition winners.

Post-program support from COCC’s Small Business Development Center and Syracuse University.

Learn More About STRIVE and Apply Today!

cocc.edu