Leading Edge Flight Academy of Bend Invests in Young Aviators

(Photo | By Glyeb Ewing, Leading Edge Flight Academy marketing manager)

Leading Edge Flight Academy of Bend, in conjunction with Bend Science Station, proudly hosted central Oregon summer camp students at the Bend Municipal Airport. In efforts to educate and instill a passion for aviation in future generations, Leading Edge donated airplane and helicopter flight time for kids to experience the thrill of flight on a first-hand basis.

Despite additional restrictions in place to keep individuals healthy, two groups of campers were able to visit the airport, fly in the aircraft and take a turn at the controls in the on-site simulators owned by Central Oregon Community College.

“Although the current pandemic is slowing down the airline industry, other sectors of aviation, such as cargo operations, are seeing a massive boom in demand. The need for pilots is not going to diminish anytime soon. Because of this, Leading Edge is proud to invest in future generations and instill a desire to fly at an early age to the local children in our community,” said Jack Walker, executive vice president of Leading Edge Flight Academy.

For over a decade, Leading Edge Flight Academy has specialized in training helicopter pilots, airplane pilots and launching aviation careers. Leading Edge’s start-to-finish support and above-industry-standard training prepares students to meet their aviation goals. With a management team of pilots — with over 37,000 cumulative hours and 100+ years in the industry — Leading Edge knows what it takes to prepare students for a career in aviation.

