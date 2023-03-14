“Learn About Your Home Waters” Through the Upper Deschutes Watershed Speaker Series This Spring

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (UDWC) and Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Community Education department are excited to be partnering to present “Learn About Your Home Waters,” an in-depth speaker series about the Upper Deschutes River watershed. We invite community members to join us and our natural resource partners this spring to learn about the Upper Deschutes River watershed and its history, water use, water conservation efforts, and fish and wildlife.

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Speaker Series, which will begin on April 6th and take place on an every other Thursday format over five sessions, will be held from 5:30-7:30pm at the Central Oregon Community College in Bend and culminate with an all-day field tour. Classes will be held in person with a remote attendance option, the field trip will be held in person, and the cost to participate is $49. These informational sessions and the field tour will provide our participants the opportunity to learn about their home waters, connect with natural resource partners, and deepen their knowledge about the Upper Deschutes River.

“These presentations, led by local experts and natural resource managers, will offer a holistic understanding of our local watershed,” shared UDWC Executive Director Kris Knight. “It’s a great learning opportunity for citizens of Central Oregon, whether they are new to the area or have lived here for many years, to learn about their local rivers and streams, how they’re managed, and the value of these rivers and streams to fish and wildlife, water users, and outdoor enthusiasts.”

“COCC’s community education program is offering learning space, streaming technology, registration services, and promotional assistance,” shared Stephanie Goetsch, coordinator for community education. “Being part of sharing the Watershed Council’s important mission is an honor for the college.”

Registration for this unique learning opportunity will be open until March 23rd, 2023. For enrollment questions, contact Community Education at ceinfo@cocc.edu, or call 541-383-7270. For information on program content, contact Kris Knight at kknight@restorethedeschutes.org. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disabilities, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

What: Upper Deschutes Watershed Speaker Series: Learn About Your Home Waters

Who: The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council and Central Oregon Community College

When: April 6-June 1 from 5:30-7:30pm on an every other Thursday format and an all-day field tour in June

Where: COCC Bend campus’ Health Careers Center for classroom sessions with remote attendance as an option and locations to be determined for the all-day field tour

How: Participants will need to pre-register before March 23, 2023 on COCC’s website

About the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council:

Since 1996, the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council has worked to protect and restore the 2,000,000-acre upper Deschutes River watershed through collaborative projects in watershed restoration, monitoring, and community awareness.

restorethedeschutes.org