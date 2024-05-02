Lecture Series Shares History Surrounding Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway

(Author Linda Tamura will speak at COCC on May 14 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Chandler Lecture Series at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is presenting “From Community Secrets to Public Apology: Lessons from The High Road,” the story of how Oregon’s Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway came to be, with author Linda Tamura at 6:30pm on Tuesday, May 14, at Wille Hall on the Bend campus. Tickets are $10 and a link to the recorded program will be available for $5. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls to register and learn more.

Following World War II, the names of 16 Japanese American U.S. veterans were removed from a public honor roll in Oregon, prompting national outcry. All had served their country while their families were incarcerated on American soil. In 2022, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill to dedicate Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway along state Highway 35, a 41-mile scenic roadway from the Columbia River to Mt. Hood. The American Legion Post 22 also joined in support and apologized for past racist actions. Nisei refers to a son or daughter of Japanese immigrants, born and educated in the United States.

In “Lessons from The High Road,” Tamura, the daughter of a World War II veteran, addresses her personal path to learning about this community secret, Oregon’s fractured history and lessons for moving forward. Raised in Hood River, Tamura is a Sansei, or third-generation, Japanese American. She is the author of two books on Nisei soldiers in the Hood River area. A former elementary teacher, Tamura is a professor emerita of education at Willamette University and a co-editor-in-chief of “The Oregon Encyclopedia.”

This program is sponsored by the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund and the Associated Students of COCC. For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series of the COCC Foundation brings renowned speakers, lecturers and experts to the region to deliver broad-based programming on a diverse range of educational and topical subjects. The program was established in 1985 by the late Robert W. Chandler Sr. to honor his wife Nancy.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

