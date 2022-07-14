Les Schwab Grants $10,000 to Family Access Network

Funds will Benefit Low-Income Families in Crook & Deschutes Counties

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $10,000 grant from Les Schwab to support vital FAN services in Crook and Deschutes counties. Funds will be equally divided between the two counties, providing resources to FAN advocates working directly in schools in these areas. FAN assists children and their family members who are low-income, unhoused, or experiencing poverty, removing barriers to services that will help them recover from setbacks.

“Les Schwab is a valued partner in our work to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon, and we’re thankful for their continued efforts to give back to their community,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “At a time when so many are struggling to put food on the table or gas in their vehicle, this grant will make an impact in the lives of families in need.”

Each day, Les Schwab finds ways to do their part to help and improve communities at a local level. Employees at local Les Schwab Tire Centers sponsor activities such as youth programs, helping families in need, and other events large and small. The local Les Schwab Tire Center has supported school athletics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Special Olympics Oregon, to name a few. For nearly 70 years, Les Schwab has been an active member of every community it serves, earning the trust of people all over the West.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675