Les Schwab Names Mike Broberg as Next CEO

(Mike Broberg and Jack Cuniff)

Current CEO Jack Cuniff to Retire at End of 2022, Become Board Chair

Les Schwab Tire Centers today announced Mike Broberg, the company’s chief financial officer for the past four years, will become its next CEO in early 2023. Jack Cuniff, who became CEO in 2018, earlier announced his plan to retire at the end of 2022.Cuniff will become Chair of Les Schwab’s Board when the transition is complete.

“During his time as chief financial officer, Mike has been an integral leader in pursuing the company’s strategy of growth and development,” Cuniff said. “I have complete confidence in his ability to carry our great company forward and build on our tremendous success.”

The Board launched a national search for Les Schwab’s next CEO after Cuniff shared his intention to retire earlier this year. “We were incredibly fortunate to have had not only strong national interest, but also highly qualified internal candidates already on our executive management team,” Cuniff said.

“I am honored to take on this important role. We’ve accomplished outstanding results over the last several years and we’ll continue to build on those results to achieve great things going forward.” Broberg said. “We are fortunate to have amazing employees dedicated to doing the right thing every day.”

“Last year was the most successful in Les Schwab history, despite many challenges that included the ongoing pandemic and supply-chain issues,” Cuniff said. “While the challenges continue, the company is strong and well-positioned for further growth and success.”

“I’m so proud of all of our people and grateful for the opportunity to serve Les Schwab as CEO these past four years,” Cuniff continued. “I look forward to the transition and to continuing to be part of this wonderful company.”

About Les Schwab Tire Centers:

Les Schwab Tire Centers is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing — staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.