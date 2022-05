(Graphic | Courtesy of Opportunity Knocks)

Please join us for a lively happy hour and get a chance to meet your fellow Opportunity Knocks members from across all OK Teams. Bring a potential member and introduce them to OK!

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 5-7pm

Oregon Spirit Distillers

740 Northeast First Street

Bend, OR 97701

oregonspiritdistillers.com

Attend Event

opp-knocks.org