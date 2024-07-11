Lifestyle Wake Making Waves in Boating World

((L-R) Lifestyle Wake director of marketing Taylor Kimberly and general manager Nick South check out a new Nautique Wakesurfing boat at the company’s Bend showroom | Photo by Simon Mather)

Bend Company Says Long-Term Goal to be Number One Boat Dealership in State

“Selling fun” is the watchword at Bend’s Lifestyle Wake, where a team passionate about aquatic recreation has navigated industry trends to come out on top as one of Central Oregon’s leading boat dealerships. Walking into the company’s spacious location is a boater’s paradise, with gleaming sleek vessels and a full range of accompanying products all around, catering to a love of wake-surfing, waterskiing, wakeboarding and all the appealing things that come with the boating way of life.

Lifestyle Wake is an authorized dealer for Nautique, Centurion, Supreme and MasterCraft Boat brands, but as much as anything strives to deliver exceptional service and advice to provide support even after a sale. Education on best practices and safety matters is also seen as of prime importance as part of a fully rounded approach to optimizing the boating experience and making it as rewarding as possible.

General Manager Nick South said the 12,000-square-foot Bend location on Second Street — in a former UPS warehouse building off Underwood which has been extensively remodeled — aims to be a “one-stop shop” for enthusiasts, complete with a full boat showroom, pro shop, service center and exterior watercraft storage area. “We want to be known as the guys that know everything to do with boating. You can relax and browse, say, you have a service appointment and can take care of all your other needs while here, in one visit,” he said. “Customer experience and satisfaction is our number one priority, and we are aligned with, and fit the mold of, what Bend has become in terms of being known as an outdoor mecca, as part of lifestyle choices. There is a big difference between shopping online and being able to see products up close and tailoring to particular specifications where you can talk to the team, and dial in what works best for you, which elevates the whole customer experience.”

South said eFoiling was ushering in a whole new era in water adventure and technology and accounted for an ever-increasing portion of the company’s business. “EFoils are the big trend right now, as people look for new and exciting ways to recreate on the water. They have taken off in huge way, with a big influx of people driving the industry.” An eFoil, or electric hydrofoil, is a type of personal watercraft that combines surfing, hydrofoiling and electric propulsion. It allows the rider to glide above the water without paddling for waves or swimming. The eFoil line is on display together with a wide range of other watercraft at Lifestyle Wake’s shop, which features an interior industrial chic architectural style combined with a laid-back vibe in keeping with the surf spirit, as clients peruse a range of products at their leisure.

Customers are encouraged to hang out, soak in the experience and potentially tick a range of boxes at the same time — from something as simple as needing an oil change, all the way up to buying a six-figure boat. “We are a team of people who are passionate about what we do,” South added. “We love being on the water whether surfing, skiing, wakeboarding, and all the great things that come with the boating lifestyle. We want to share our passion and promise to help make the boating lifestyle as enjoyable as possible.” The dealership has garnered a reputation for outstanding service and advice since being opened by founder/owner Tim Baggs in 2016 and has grown from a boutique operation to a significant venture now with 15 employees and counting.

Lifestyle Wake Director of Marketing Taylor Kimberly said the company was actively involved with the community and helped sponsor a number of events locally. “We host events like foil and boat demo days at Lake Billy Chinook where industry reps and our team can show anyone interested how to drive like a pro,” he said. “Other things we do include participating in the Bend Christmas Parade and the sales team is involved with the bimonthly ‘cars and coffee,’ where we will showcase a new boat, which often turns a lot of heads. We have been to events held in downtown Bend and other locations including at Pronghorn, and Wild Ride Brewing locations in Redmond and Prineville. Every employee spends time on the water in the summer and as well as demo events, we facilitate float parties.”

South said the Bend location also carried pre-owned inventory and customers could find anything from as low as $10,000 all the way up to $350,000 and beyond. He said the company has tripled business in the three and a half years since he arrived. “For the future, we anticipate continuing to grow along with all manufacturers, and I am big on company culture and want to maintain and grow that philosophy, including helping employees achieve personal and professional goals, whether helping with continuing education or career path progress and so forth,” South stated. “Our people say they love coming to work, which is very gratifying.”

South continued to say Lifestyle Wake was in the process of opening a second location, in Camas, SW Washington, taking over a former marine service and repair business in a location leased from the Port, complete with floating cafe. “We aim to become the best dealership in the state. Oregon has many good dealerships and we all support partnering to facilitate enjoyment on the water — basically, we are selling fun! We also actively promote safe water practices, including an annual initiative with the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) on how to wake responsibly. We make sure we play our part in educating people as to best procedures.” The WSIA is the leading advocate for the towed water sports industry, it develops best practices, maintains waterway access rights, educates participants, promotes safety and facilitates sustainable industry growth.

Recreational boating now represents a $2.3 billion annual economic impact in Oregon, supporting almost 9,000 jobs and over 400 businesses, per statistics provided by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

lifestylewake.com • 541-640-8097 • 2470 NE Second St., Bend