Lights, Camera, Action

Pass Information & Important Festival Dates!
Important Dates:
September 12: Tickets are live for members
September 18: Tickets are live for All Access Pass holders
September 19: Tickets are live for Full Film Pass holders
September 20: Tickets are live for everyone!
What is the difference between the two pass options you ask?
All Access
- Early ticket reservation
- Unlimited In-Theater Tickets
- 1 Ticket to Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony
- $25 donation to BendFilm
*Good for movies lovers who want to network, see as many movies as possible, attend parties, and support BendFilm!
Full Film
- Early ticket reservation
- Unlimited In —Theater Tickets
*Good for the cinephiles who just want to see any many movies as possible!
Calling All Future Filmmakers!
Submit your short film to the 2024 Bend Film Festival! Students in the 5th through 12th grades are encouraged to enter a short film they write, shoot, direct and edit to this year’s event. Deadline to submit is September 1, 2024!