Lights, Camera, Action

Pass Information & Important Festival Dates!

Important Dates:

September 12: Tickets are live for members

September 18: Tickets are live for All Access Pass holders

September 19: Tickets are live for Full Film Pass holders

September 20: Tickets are live for everyone!

What is the difference between the two pass options you ask?

All Access

Early ticket reservation

Unlimited In-Theater Tickets

1 Ticket to Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony

$25 donation to BendFilm

*Good for movies lovers who want to network, see as many movies as possible, attend parties, and support BendFilm!

Full Film

Early ticket reservation

Unlimited In —Theater Tickets

*Good for the cinephiles who just want to see any many movies as possible!

Purchase Passes!

Calling All Future Filmmakers!

Submit your short film to the 2024 Bend Film Festival! Students in the 5th through 12th grades are encouraged to enter a short film they write, shoot, direct and edit to this year’s event. Deadline to submit is September 1, 2024!

Apply and learn more here!

bendfilm.org