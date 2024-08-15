Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Lights, Camera, Action

Lights, Camera, Action

0
By on E-Headlines

Pass Information & Important Festival Dates!

Important Dates:

September 12: Tickets are live for members
September 18: Tickets are live for All Access Pass holders
September 19: Tickets are live for Full Film Pass holders
September 20: Tickets are live for everyone!

What is the difference between the two pass options you ask?

All Access

  • Early ticket reservation
  • Unlimited In-Theater Tickets
  • 1 Ticket to Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony
  • $25 donation to BendFilm

*Good for movies lovers who want to network, see as many movies as possible, attend parties, and support BendFilm!

Full Film

  • Early ticket reservation
  • Unlimited In —Theater Tickets

*Good for the cinephiles who just want to see any many movies as possible!

Purchase Passes!

Calling All Future Filmmakers! 

Submit your short film to the 2024 Bend Film Festival! Students in the 5th through 12th grades are encouraged to enter a short film they write, shoot, direct and edit to this year’s event. Deadline to submit is September 1, 2024!

Apply and learn more here!

bendfilm.org

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply