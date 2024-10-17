Nonprofit Community Radio By the People & For the People of Central Oregon

While the diversity within the nonprofit sphere is vast and provides for various audiences, there is one that works to connect those audiences together.

KPOV 88.9FM broadcasts from downtown Bend, but its reach is virtually unlimited through a 1,000 watts transmitter and an on-demand program app. To be a central part of the community is one of the tenants of operation for KPOV whose mission includes, “radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon.”

Linda Orcelletto, KPOV’s new executive director, is not new to nonprofits. She has worked with many organizations since 1996 and each has introduced her to the different needs of a particular community. “I work for cause-related issues that are close to my heart,” Orcelletto said as she reflected on how KPOV is a critical link to unit the people, organizations and communities of Central Oregon.

KPOV board member, Stacy Koff, is a long time nonprofit professional. Koff sees the community radio’s role as a “go-to” for other nonprofits to get their voices heard and for audiences to become more educated about their community. “This is the kind of nonprofit that benefits all. It creates a full-circle of inclusion,” said Koff.

Unlike public radio stations, KPOV does not receive federal funding. It is reliant upon listeners and sponsors to keep financially afloat. The four employees rely upon the 100 plus volunteers for the on-air programs and outreach events.

Like public radio stations, KPOV uses fund drives to help meet operating expenses. Kate Tiernan, KPOV’s development director, knows both individual and business support are critical components to the station’s bottom line. She believes it reflects the station’s mission because underwriters who sponsor KPOV radio programs heighten community connection, truly making it radio by the people and for the people. This fall’s fund drive runs October 11th thru the 19th.

Ann Fitzmaurice is a writer and KPOV volunteer.

kpov.org