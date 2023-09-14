Local Make-A-Wish Families Unite Bend Area Chefs to Help Grant Future Wishes through Wishes & Dishes Event

Two Central Oregon wish families, who know the impact of a wish firsthand, have joined forces to create a first of its kind event, all to help future wishes come true.

The event, called Wishes & Dishes, will take place at 5:30pm on Sunday, September 24 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend. The night will feature ten local chefs who are serving up their finest foods and beverage pairings for attendees. Guests can savor gourmet delicacies, bid on auction packages, and feel good knowing that every dollar raised supports local kids who are waiting for their wishes to come true right now.

Community Partners Include:

Zydeco

Bangers and Brews

Chef Bryant Kryck, Roam at the Oxford Chef Anne Naphat Ghiassi, Proud Thai Cuisine

Mountain View High School Culinary Program Chef Michele Morris, Kindred Creative Kitchen

Mountain Burger Jackalope Grill

Chef Brian Garza, Fire Fare Food Service Chef Ingrid Rohrer

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Wild Ride Brewing

Stoller Wine Group

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Wild Ride Brewing

Deschutes Brewery

Grant’s Story

After battling cancer, Grant wished to visit the Walt Disney World Resort with his family.

He spent the week eating ice cream for breakfast, meeting his favorite characters, and enjoying every possible ride. The experience not only transformed his life, it’s now motivating his family to wish it forward to future wish kids through an all-new fundraising event.

“The pure, indescribable joy that our entire family experienced throughout this trip is not one we will ever forget,” said Mom, Sarah Williamson. “We would love to help others experience the same joy from Make-A-Wish. Please help us make more dreams come true for Central Oregon Children.”

Rob’s Story

Wish Brother Rob, now an adult with his own family, says he still remembers his brother Phil’s wish to meet the Ninja Turtles coming true. Phil is a leukemia survivor, and Rob says they still talk about the wish to this day. “It is now only as a father of two young boys that I can begin to grasp how much this gift was needed for my brother and parents,” said Rob.

About Make-A-Wish Oregon:

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Oregon has granted the wishes of more than 5,000 children living in Oregon, and Clark County, Washington.

oregon.wish.org