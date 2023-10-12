Locavore Fall Harvest Feast Farm to Table Dinner & Celebration

Central Oregon Locavore 501(c)3 nonprofit is proud to announce the Fifth Annual Fall Harvest Feast and Celebration farm to table dinner on October 20 at 6pm at the Cascade View Retreat Center in Powell Butte.

The Fifth Annual Fall Harvest Feast & Celebration which will tickle your palate and delight your senses. We are throwing in a little extra sizzle this year and curating a Halloween bash with all the fixin’s to go down in history. Extroverts: This is your moment to shine. Bring on those costumes and accessories.

Guests will enjoy stunning cascade range views, six-course gourmet farm-to-table feast, speak easy hidden bar, music by Rhone, costume prizes, witches brew tea lounge by Herbal Goddess Holly Hutton and telescope star gazing with the Little Astronomer.

The menu by Chef Brian Garza of FireFare will include local food from Boundless Farmstead, DD Ranch, Grey Duck Ice Cream, Holmestead Farm, Mt Shasta Wild, Pioneer Ranch, Sparrow Bakery, Sungrounded Farm, Well Rooted Farms, and many more. Vegan and Vegetarian options will be available. There will be a curated bar, featuring local cocktails, mocktails, beer, and wine by Cascade Spirit Distillery, Crater Lake Spirits, Boneyard, Wilderton Botanicals, David Hill winery, and Troon Vineyards.

This event is designed to invoke the primal need to celebrate the harvest that lies within all of us. It was not so long ago that an abundant fall harvest meant ensured survival through the cold, fruitless months of winter. This event is also intended to thank and celebrate our local food producers, as their season of labor and toil comes to a close. Everybody eats. Everybody wants good food. Local farmers and ranchers provide us that good food. Come and celebrate with us at this epic harvest celebration event of the season.

Tickets on sale now at: centraloregonlocavore.org.

$105 Current Locavore Member / $115 Non Member

Tables of 12 available for a discount

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:

Central Oregon Locavore Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting local food and farms through many educational programs and a year round indoor farmers market.

centraloregonlocavore.org • info@centraloregonlocavore.org • 541-633-0674